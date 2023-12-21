CHRISTMAS DAY 2023: What's open? What's closed? | Finding a Christmas Day meal | Holiday gift giving surprises | Make purchases with your credit card
Home » Latest News » Paychex: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Paychex: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

December 21, 2023, 8:50 AM

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Paychex Inc. (PAYX) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $392.7 million.

The Rochester, New York-based company said it had profit of $1.08 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.07 per share.

The payroll processor and human-resources services provider posted revenue of $1.26 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.27 billion.

