Patriot Transportation: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. (PATI) on Wednesday reported earnings of $526,000 in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had net income of 15 cents.

The tank truck carrier posted revenue of $24.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.7 million, or 74 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $94.8 million.

