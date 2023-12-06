Oxford Industries: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Oxford Industries Inc. (OXM) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $10.8 million.…

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 68 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.01 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 97 cents per share.

The owner of the Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide clothing lines posted revenue of $326.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $325.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, Oxford Industries expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.83 to $2.03.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $403 million to $423 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Oxford Industries expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.10 to $10.30 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.59 billion.

