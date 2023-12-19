OrganiGram: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $24.7 million in its…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $24.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The cannabis producer posted revenue of $34.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $184.6 million, or $2.27 per share. Revenue was reported as $120 million.

