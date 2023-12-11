Oracle: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Oracle Corp. (ORCL) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $2.5…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Oracle Corp. (ORCL) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $2.5 billion.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had net income of 89 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.34 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.32 per share.

The software maker posted revenue of $12.94 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.05 billion.

