CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|624¼
|633¼
|621¾
|631½
|+8½
|May
|634
|643¾
|632¾
|641¾
|+8
|Jul
|639
|649
|638½
|647
|+7½
|Sep
|651¾
|658
|649
|656¾
|+7
|Dec
|664¼
|670
|662¾
|668½
|+6
|Mar
|674¼
|678¾
|674
|678
|+5
|Jul
|672
|672
|672
|672
|+2¼
|Est. sales 19,152.
|Wed.’s sales 57,075
|Wed.’s open int 361,007
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|476
|478¾
|474½
|477
|+½
|May
|488
|490¾
|486¾
|489
|+½
|Jul
|497½
|500
|496
|498¼
|+¼
|Sep
|500
|502¼
|498½
|500½
|+¼
|Dec
|506
|508¼
|504¾
|506¾
|+¼
|Mar
|516½
|518¾
|515½
|517¼
|Jul
|522¾
|523½
|521½
|523½
|Dec
|506
|506
|505¼
|505½
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 51,915.
|Wed.’s sales 152,938
|Wed.’s open int 1,289,320,
|up 8,492
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|375¾
|378
|375
|376¾
|+3½
|May
|371¾
|373
|371¾
|373
|+2¼
|Est. sales 114.
|Wed.’s sales 150
|Wed.’s open int 3,321
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|1315¾
|1324¼
|1314
|1319¼
|+2½
|Mar
|1319½
|1327½
|1317
|1323½
|+3
|May
|1327½
|1336½
|1326¾
|1332½
|+3
|Jul
|1332½
|1341¼
|1331¾
|1337½
|+3¾
|Aug
|1314
|1321
|1312½
|1318¾
|+4¾
|Sep
|1278¾
|1284¼
|1276½
|1280½
|+2
|Nov
|1265
|1270¼
|1262½
|1266
|+¾
|Jan
|1272¾
|1276½
|1269¾
|1274¼
|+2
|Mar
|1268¾
|1273
|1266¾
|1273
|+3¼
|Est. sales 66,306.
|Wed.’s sales 148,830
|Wed.’s open int 625,756
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jan
|48.50
|48.77
|48.02
|48.52
|+.28
|Mar
|48.68
|49.22
|48.48
|49.02
|+.36
|May
|49.06
|49.58
|48.88
|49.38
|+.31
|Jul
|49.36
|49.81
|49.18
|49.62
|+.28
|Aug
|49.16
|49.58
|49.00
|49.48
|+.30
|Sep
|48.88
|49.27
|48.88
|49.18
|+.24
|Oct
|48.54
|48.86
|48.46
|48.75
|+.22
|Dec
|48.45
|48.70
|48.22
|48.48
|+.09
|Jan
|48.30
|48.35
|48.30
|48.35
|+.04
|Mar
|48.38
|48.38
|48.38
|48.38
|+.15
|Est. sales 33,388.
|Wed.’s sales 119,483
|Wed.’s open int 483,456,
|up 3,879
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jan
|399.80
|401.30
|394.90
|396.60
|—2.30
|Mar
|394.00
|397.50
|391.40
|392.60
|—1.20
|May
|392.20
|395.00
|389.90
|391.10
|—.70
|Jul
|393.00
|395.70
|391.00
|392.20
|—.70
|Aug
|391.10
|393.00
|388.60
|389.40
|—1.00
|Sep
|387.70
|388.50
|385.00
|386.20
|—.80
|Oct
|384.90
|385.30
|381.50
|382.60
|—.80
|Dec
|385.30
|387.10
|383.20
|384.00
|—1.10
|Jan
|384.90
|384.90
|384.20
|384.20
|—.30
|Mar
|382.50
|382.50
|382.50
|382.50
|May
|383.00
|383.00
|383.00
|383.00
|+1.20
|Est. sales 43,795.
|Wed.’s sales 96,257
|Wed.’s open int 441,734
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.