CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 624¼ 633¼ 621¾ 631½ +8½ May 634 643¾ 632¾ 641¾ +8 Jul 639 649 638½ 647 +7½ Sep 651¾ 658 649 656¾ +7 Dec 664¼ 670 662¾ 668½ +6 Mar 674¼ 678¾ 674 678 +5 Jul 672 672 672 672 +2¼ Est. sales 19,152. Wed.’s sales 57,075 Wed.’s open int 361,007 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 476 478¾ 474½ 477 +½ May 488 490¾ 486¾ 489 +½ Jul 497½ 500 496 498¼ +¼ Sep 500 502¼ 498½ 500½ +¼ Dec 506 508¼ 504¾ 506¾ +¼ Mar 516½ 518¾ 515½ 517¼ Jul 522¾ 523½ 521½ 523½ Dec 506 506 505¼ 505½ — ¼ Est. sales 51,915. Wed.’s sales 152,938 Wed.’s open int 1,289,320, up 8,492 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 375¾ 378 375 376¾ +3½ May 371¾ 373 371¾ 373 +2¼ Est. sales 114. Wed.’s sales 150 Wed.’s open int 3,321 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jan 1315¾ 1324¼ 1314 1319¼ +2½ Mar 1319½ 1327½ 1317 1323½ +3 May 1327½ 1336½ 1326¾ 1332½ +3 Jul 1332½ 1341¼ 1331¾ 1337½ +3¾ Aug 1314 1321 1312½ 1318¾ +4¾ Sep 1278¾ 1284¼ 1276½ 1280½ +2 Nov 1265 1270¼ 1262½ 1266 +¾ Jan 1272¾ 1276½ 1269¾ 1274¼ +2 Mar 1268¾ 1273 1266¾ 1273 +3¼ Est. sales 66,306. Wed.’s sales 148,830 Wed.’s open int 625,756 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Jan 48.50 48.77 48.02 48.52 +.28 Mar 48.68 49.22 48.48 49.02 +.36 May 49.06 49.58 48.88 49.38 +.31 Jul 49.36 49.81 49.18 49.62 +.28 Aug 49.16 49.58 49.00 49.48 +.30 Sep 48.88 49.27 48.88 49.18 +.24 Oct 48.54 48.86 48.46 48.75 +.22 Dec 48.45 48.70 48.22 48.48 +.09 Jan 48.30 48.35 48.30 48.35 +.04 Mar 48.38 48.38 48.38 48.38 +.15 Est. sales 33,388. Wed.’s sales 119,483 Wed.’s open int 483,456, up 3,879 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Jan 399.80 401.30 394.90 396.60 —2.30 Mar 394.00 397.50 391.40 392.60 —1.20 May 392.20 395.00 389.90 391.10 —.70 Jul 393.00 395.70 391.00 392.20 —.70 Aug 391.10 393.00 388.60 389.40 —1.00 Sep 387.70 388.50 385.00 386.20 —.80 Oct 384.90 385.30 381.50 382.60 —.80 Dec 385.30 387.10 383.20 384.00 —1.10 Jan 384.90 384.90 384.20 384.20 —.30 Mar 382.50 382.50 382.50 382.50 May 383.00 383.00 383.00 383.00 +1.20 Est. sales 43,795. Wed.’s sales 96,257 Wed.’s open int 441,734

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.