CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 611½ 617¼ 610¼ 612½ +2½ May 622 627½ 621¼ 624 +2¾ Jul 630¼ 634¼ 628½ 630½ +2½ Sep 640¾ 644¾ 639¾ 641½ +2¾ Dec 654½ 657¼ 652¾ 654 +2¼ Mar 667 667 665 665 +2¼ May 669½ 669½ 667 669½ +1¾ Jul 660 660 660 660 —1¼ Est. sales 23,370. Wed.’s sales 69,752 Wed.’s open int 353,643, up 2,294 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 470 472½ 469¼ 471½ +1¾ May 483 485½ 482¼ 484½ +2 Jul 493 495 492 494 +1½ Sep 495 497 494¾ 496½ +1½ Dec 502 503¾ 501¼ 502¾ +1 Mar 513 514½ 512¼ 514¼ +1¾ May 517½ 519 517½ 519 +1 Jul 520 520¼ 520 520¼ +2 Sep 504¾ 504¾ 504¾ 504¾ Dec 503 503¼ 502¾ 503 — ½ Mar 509¾ 509¾ 509¾ 509¾ —4 Est. sales 74,495. Wed.’s sales 192,069 Wed.’s open int 1,272,441, up 4,901 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 375 379¼ 368 368¼ —10½ May 372 372 368 368 —8 Est. sales 93. Wed.’s sales 211 Wed.’s open int 3,331, up 6 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jan 1309½ 1310 1295 1297¼ —11 Mar 1316½ 1316¾ 1299¼ 1302½ —13¼ May 1327¼ 1327½ 1311 1314 —12¾ Jul 1332¾ 1332¾ 1316½ 1319½ —13¼ Aug 1313 1313 1298¼ 1300¾ —12¾ Sep 1272 1276 1262¾ 1265¾ —11¾ Nov 1263 1263 1248¾ 1252 —11¾ Jan 1267¾ 1267¾ 1258¾ 1259¼ —12½ Mar 1259½ 1259½ 1259½ 1259½ —9½ May 1260 1260¾ 1259¾ 1260½ —9½ Nov 1214 1216½ 1214 1216½ —11¼ Est. sales 104,689. Wed.’s sales 276,215 Wed.’s open int 665,004 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Jan 50.53 50.59 49.23 49.30 —1.26 Mar 50.73 50.79 49.41 49.47 —1.29 May 50.99 51.01 49.69 49.75 —1.25 Jul 51.05 51.05 49.80 49.86 —1.21 Aug 50.68 50.68 49.58 49.63 —1.15 Sep 50.18 50.18 49.30 49.35 —1.12 Oct 49.64 49.64 48.90 48.94 —1.09 Dec 49.74 49.74 48.71 48.76 —1.08 Mar 48.81 48.81 48.81 48.81 —.81 Est. sales 43,072. Wed.’s sales 133,525 Wed.’s open int 470,867 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Jan 399.90 400.00 394.40 395.10 —4.80 Mar 388.70 389.00 384.70 386.00 —2.70 May 385.50 386.00 381.60 383.20 —2.30 Jul 386.30 387.10 382.70 384.30 —2.00 Aug 384.00 384.90 380.60 382.10 —1.80 Sep 380.50 382.00 377.70 378.90 —1.60 Oct 376.50 378.20 374.10 375.10 —1.30 Dec 378.00 379.80 375.50 376.70 —1.60 Jan 378.50 378.50 375.40 376.00 —1.60 Mar 373.00 373.00 373.00 373.00 —2.40 May 374.30 374.30 372.70 372.70 —1.90 Jul 374.80 374.80 373.40 373.40 —2.20 Dec 367.00 367.00 367.00 367.00 +.30 Est. sales 61,961. Wed.’s sales 144,013 Wed.’s open int 464,288

