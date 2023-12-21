CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|611½
|617¼
|610¼
|612½
|+2½
|May
|622
|627½
|621¼
|624
|+2¾
|Jul
|630¼
|634¼
|628½
|630½
|+2½
|Sep
|640¾
|644¾
|639¾
|641½
|+2¾
|Dec
|654½
|657¼
|652¾
|654
|+2¼
|Mar
|667
|667
|665
|665
|+2¼
|May
|669½
|669½
|667
|669½
|+1¾
|Jul
|660
|660
|660
|660
|—1¼
|Est. sales 23,370.
|Wed.’s sales 69,752
|Wed.’s open int 353,643,
|up 2,294
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|470
|472½
|469¼
|471½
|+1¾
|May
|483
|485½
|482¼
|484½
|+2
|Jul
|493
|495
|492
|494
|+1½
|Sep
|495
|497
|494¾
|496½
|+1½
|Dec
|502
|503¾
|501¼
|502¾
|+1
|Mar
|513
|514½
|512¼
|514¼
|+1¾
|May
|517½
|519
|517½
|519
|+1
|Jul
|520
|520¼
|520
|520¼
|+2
|Sep
|504¾
|504¾
|504¾
|504¾
|Dec
|503
|503¼
|502¾
|503
|—
|½
|Mar
|509¾
|509¾
|509¾
|509¾
|—4
|Est. sales 74,495.
|Wed.’s sales 192,069
|Wed.’s open int 1,272,441,
|up 4,901
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|375
|379¼
|368
|368¼
|—10½
|May
|372
|372
|368
|368
|—8
|Est. sales 93.
|Wed.’s sales 211
|Wed.’s open int 3,331,
|up 6
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|1309½
|1310
|1295
|1297¼
|—11
|Mar
|1316½
|1316¾
|1299¼
|1302½
|—13¼
|May
|1327¼
|1327½
|1311
|1314
|—12¾
|Jul
|1332¾
|1332¾
|1316½
|1319½
|—13¼
|Aug
|1313
|1313
|1298¼
|1300¾
|—12¾
|Sep
|1272
|1276
|1262¾
|1265¾
|—11¾
|Nov
|1263
|1263
|1248¾
|1252
|—11¾
|Jan
|1267¾
|1267¾
|1258¾
|1259¼
|—12½
|Mar
|1259½
|1259½
|1259½
|1259½
|—9½
|May
|1260
|1260¾
|1259¾
|1260½
|—9½
|Nov
|1214
|1216½
|1214
|1216½
|—11¼
|Est. sales 104,689.
|Wed.’s sales 276,215
|Wed.’s open int 665,004
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jan
|50.53
|50.59
|49.23
|49.30
|—1.26
|Mar
|50.73
|50.79
|49.41
|49.47
|—1.29
|May
|50.99
|51.01
|49.69
|49.75
|—1.25
|Jul
|51.05
|51.05
|49.80
|49.86
|—1.21
|Aug
|50.68
|50.68
|49.58
|49.63
|—1.15
|Sep
|50.18
|50.18
|49.30
|49.35
|—1.12
|Oct
|49.64
|49.64
|48.90
|48.94
|—1.09
|Dec
|49.74
|49.74
|48.71
|48.76
|—1.08
|Mar
|48.81
|48.81
|48.81
|48.81
|—.81
|Est. sales 43,072.
|Wed.’s sales 133,525
|Wed.’s open int 470,867
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jan
|399.90
|400.00
|394.40
|395.10
|—4.80
|Mar
|388.70
|389.00
|384.70
|386.00
|—2.70
|May
|385.50
|386.00
|381.60
|383.20
|—2.30
|Jul
|386.30
|387.10
|382.70
|384.30
|—2.00
|Aug
|384.00
|384.90
|380.60
|382.10
|—1.80
|Sep
|380.50
|382.00
|377.70
|378.90
|—1.60
|Oct
|376.50
|378.20
|374.10
|375.10
|—1.30
|Dec
|378.00
|379.80
|375.50
|376.70
|—1.60
|Jan
|378.50
|378.50
|375.40
|376.00
|—1.60
|Mar
|373.00
|373.00
|373.00
|373.00
|—2.40
|May
|374.30
|374.30
|372.70
|372.70
|—1.90
|Jul
|374.80
|374.80
|373.40
|373.40
|—2.20
|Dec
|367.00
|367.00
|367.00
|367.00
|+.30
|Est. sales 61,961.
|Wed.’s sales 144,013
|Wed.’s open int 464,288
