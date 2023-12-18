Live Radio
The Associated Press

December 18, 2023, 10:43 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 629¾ 632 617 624¼ —5
May 639¾ 641¼ 627¼ 634¼ —5¼
Jul 643¼ 646 632 639¼ —5
Sep 649½ 652 641¼ 649½ —3¼
Dec 662¾ 662¾ 654¼ 656¾ —6½
Mar 666 668 662¼ 668 —3
Jul 656 656 656 656 —7
Est. sales 27,497. Fri.’s sales 89,786
Fri.’s open int 350,216
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 482½ 482¾ 479 479¾ —3¼
May 495 495 491¼ 491¾ —3½
Jul 504½ 504½ 501 501¼ —3½
Sep 505¼ 505½ 502¼ 502¼ —3¼
Dec 511¾ 512¼ 508½ 508½ —3¾
Mar 520½ 521¼ 518¼ 518¼ —4
May 523¾ 523¾ 523¾ 523¾ —3¼
Jul 526¾ 526¾ 524 524 —3¼
Dec 508½ 509 508 508½ ¼
Est. sales 67,072. Fri.’s sales 178,179
Fri.’s open int 1,257,573, up 9,253
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 375½ 380 373¾ 377 +1½
Est. sales 90. Fri.’s sales 417
Fri.’s open int 3,397
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jan 1318 1321 1307 1317 +1¼
Mar 1332¾ 1337 1322¾ 1331¾
May 1347 1348½ 1334¼ 1343
Jul 1351¾ 1355½ 1340¾ 1349¼ ¾
Aug 1333 1334½ 1321½ 1330 —1
Sep 1294¼ 1295¾ 1284¾ 1292½
Nov 1277 1280 1268¾ 1277¼ +1
Jan 1285½ 1285¾ 1276¾ 1284¼ +1¼
Mar 1281¾ 1281¾ 1275½ 1278 —1¾
Jul 1283¼ 1285¼ 1282¼ 1285¼
Nov 1239 1240 1239 1240 ¾
Est. sales 100,791. Fri.’s sales 242,211
Fri.’s open int 713,970, up 2,663
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Jan 50.20 50.95 49.77 50.44 +.45
Mar 50.35 51.10 49.90 50.59 +.44
May 50.57 51.30 50.15 50.84 +.43
Jul 50.68 51.34 50.23 50.88 +.38
Aug 50.31 50.95 50.03 50.58 +.40
Sep 49.91 50.62 49.60 50.23 +.42
Oct 49.44 50.00 49.38 49.77 +.43
Dec 49.25 49.91 48.91 49.58 +.43
Jan 49.43 49.43 49.43 49.43 +.38
Mar 49.30 49.61 49.30 49.46 +.50
Dec 48.25 48.25 48.25 48.25 +.46
Est. sales 67,879. Fri.’s sales 153,867
Fri.’s open int 474,461, up 3,679
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Jan 406.00 409.00 401.90 408.60 +3.00
Mar 396.50 398.20 392.60 397.60 +1.00
May 392.30 394.20 390.10 393.60 +.60
Jul 393.70 394.60 390.90 393.90 +.50
Aug 389.60 391.10 387.60 390.50 +.60
Sep 385.90 386.20 383.20 385.90 +.40
Oct 380.90 381.10 379.00 380.20 —.40
Dec 382.00 383.40 380.00 382.70 +.50
Jan 380.90 380.90 380.40 380.60 —.70
Mar 379.10 379.20 376.70 376.80 —1.90
May 376.90 377.60 376.90 377.60 —.10
Est. sales 61,599. Fri.’s sales 126,823
Fri.’s open int 472,667

