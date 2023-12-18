CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 629¾ 632 617 624¼ —5 May 639¾ 641¼ 627¼ 634¼ —5¼ Jul 643¼ 646 632 639¼ —5 Sep 649½ 652 641¼ 649½ —3¼ Dec 662¾ 662¾ 654¼ 656¾ —6½ Mar 666 668 662¼ 668 —3 Jul 656 656 656 656 —7 Est. sales 27,497. Fri.’s sales 89,786 Fri.’s open int 350,216 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 482½ 482¾ 479 479¾ —3¼ May 495 495 491¼ 491¾ —3½ Jul 504½ 504½ 501 501¼ —3½ Sep 505¼ 505½ 502¼ 502¼ —3¼ Dec 511¾ 512¼ 508½ 508½ —3¾ Mar 520½ 521¼ 518¼ 518¼ —4 May 523¾ 523¾ 523¾ 523¾ —3¼ Jul 526¾ 526¾ 524 524 —3¼ Dec 508½ 509 508 508½ — ¼ Est. sales 67,072. Fri.’s sales 178,179 Fri.’s open int 1,257,573, up 9,253 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 375½ 380 373¾ 377 +1½ Est. sales 90. Fri.’s sales 417 Fri.’s open int 3,397 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jan 1318 1321 1307 1317 +1¼ Mar 1332¾ 1337 1322¾ 1331¾ +¼ May 1347 1348½ 1334¼ 1343 Jul 1351¾ 1355½ 1340¾ 1349¼ — ¾ Aug 1333 1334½ 1321½ 1330 —1 Sep 1294¼ 1295¾ 1284¾ 1292½ +½ Nov 1277 1280 1268¾ 1277¼ +1 Jan 1285½ 1285¾ 1276¾ 1284¼ +1¼ Mar 1281¾ 1281¾ 1275½ 1278 —1¾ Jul 1283¼ 1285¼ 1282¼ 1285¼ +¼ Nov 1239 1240 1239 1240 — ¾ Est. sales 100,791. Fri.’s sales 242,211 Fri.’s open int 713,970, up 2,663 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Jan 50.20 50.95 49.77 50.44 +.45 Mar 50.35 51.10 49.90 50.59 +.44 May 50.57 51.30 50.15 50.84 +.43 Jul 50.68 51.34 50.23 50.88 +.38 Aug 50.31 50.95 50.03 50.58 +.40 Sep 49.91 50.62 49.60 50.23 +.42 Oct 49.44 50.00 49.38 49.77 +.43 Dec 49.25 49.91 48.91 49.58 +.43 Jan 49.43 49.43 49.43 49.43 +.38 Mar 49.30 49.61 49.30 49.46 +.50 Dec 48.25 48.25 48.25 48.25 +.46 Est. sales 67,879. Fri.’s sales 153,867 Fri.’s open int 474,461, up 3,679 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Jan 406.00 409.00 401.90 408.60 +3.00 Mar 396.50 398.20 392.60 397.60 +1.00 May 392.30 394.20 390.10 393.60 +.60 Jul 393.70 394.60 390.90 393.90 +.50 Aug 389.60 391.10 387.60 390.50 +.60 Sep 385.90 386.20 383.20 385.90 +.40 Oct 380.90 381.10 379.00 380.20 —.40 Dec 382.00 383.40 380.00 382.70 +.50 Jan 380.90 380.90 380.40 380.60 —.70 Mar 379.10 379.20 376.70 376.80 —1.90 May 376.90 377.60 376.90 377.60 —.10 Est. sales 61,599. Fri.’s sales 126,823 Fri.’s open int 472,667

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.