CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|629¾
|632
|617
|624¼
|—5
|May
|639¾
|641¼
|627¼
|634¼
|—5¼
|Jul
|643¼
|646
|632
|639¼
|—5
|Sep
|649½
|652
|641¼
|649½
|—3¼
|Dec
|662¾
|662¾
|654¼
|656¾
|—6½
|Mar
|666
|668
|662¼
|668
|—3
|Jul
|656
|656
|656
|656
|—7
|Est. sales 27,497.
|Fri.’s sales 89,786
|Fri.’s open int 350,216
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|482½
|482¾
|479
|479¾
|—3¼
|May
|495
|495
|491¼
|491¾
|—3½
|Jul
|504½
|504½
|501
|501¼
|—3½
|Sep
|505¼
|505½
|502¼
|502¼
|—3¼
|Dec
|511¾
|512¼
|508½
|508½
|—3¾
|Mar
|520½
|521¼
|518¼
|518¼
|—4
|May
|523¾
|523¾
|523¾
|523¾
|—3¼
|Jul
|526¾
|526¾
|524
|524
|—3¼
|Dec
|508½
|509
|508
|508½
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 67,072.
|Fri.’s sales 178,179
|Fri.’s open int 1,257,573,
|up 9,253
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|375½
|380
|373¾
|377
|+1½
|Est. sales 90.
|Fri.’s sales 417
|Fri.’s open int 3,397
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|1318
|1321
|1307
|1317
|+1¼
|Mar
|1332¾
|1337
|1322¾
|1331¾
|+¼
|May
|1347
|1348½
|1334¼
|1343
|Jul
|1351¾
|1355½
|1340¾
|1349¼
|—
|¾
|Aug
|1333
|1334½
|1321½
|1330
|—1
|Sep
|1294¼
|1295¾
|1284¾
|1292½
|+½
|Nov
|1277
|1280
|1268¾
|1277¼
|+1
|Jan
|1285½
|1285¾
|1276¾
|1284¼
|+1¼
|Mar
|1281¾
|1281¾
|1275½
|1278
|—1¾
|Jul
|1283¼
|1285¼
|1282¼
|1285¼
|+¼
|Nov
|1239
|1240
|1239
|1240
|—
|¾
|Est. sales 100,791.
|Fri.’s sales 242,211
|Fri.’s open int 713,970,
|up 2,663
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jan
|50.20
|50.95
|49.77
|50.44
|+.45
|Mar
|50.35
|51.10
|49.90
|50.59
|+.44
|May
|50.57
|51.30
|50.15
|50.84
|+.43
|Jul
|50.68
|51.34
|50.23
|50.88
|+.38
|Aug
|50.31
|50.95
|50.03
|50.58
|+.40
|Sep
|49.91
|50.62
|49.60
|50.23
|+.42
|Oct
|49.44
|50.00
|49.38
|49.77
|+.43
|Dec
|49.25
|49.91
|48.91
|49.58
|+.43
|Jan
|49.43
|49.43
|49.43
|49.43
|+.38
|Mar
|49.30
|49.61
|49.30
|49.46
|+.50
|Dec
|48.25
|48.25
|48.25
|48.25
|+.46
|Est. sales 67,879.
|Fri.’s sales 153,867
|Fri.’s open int 474,461,
|up 3,679
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jan
|406.00
|409.00
|401.90
|408.60
|+3.00
|Mar
|396.50
|398.20
|392.60
|397.60
|+1.00
|May
|392.30
|394.20
|390.10
|393.60
|+.60
|Jul
|393.70
|394.60
|390.90
|393.90
|+.50
|Aug
|389.60
|391.10
|387.60
|390.50
|+.60
|Sep
|385.90
|386.20
|383.20
|385.90
|+.40
|Oct
|380.90
|381.10
|379.00
|380.20
|—.40
|Dec
|382.00
|383.40
|380.00
|382.70
|+.50
|Jan
|380.90
|380.90
|380.40
|380.60
|—.70
|Mar
|379.10
|379.20
|376.70
|376.80
|—1.90
|May
|376.90
|377.60
|376.90
|377.60
|—.10
|Est. sales 61,599.
|Fri.’s sales 126,823
|Fri.’s open int 472,667
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.