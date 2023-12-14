CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 608 619½ 606½ 608½ +3¼ May 620 630¼ 617½ 619¼ +2¾ Jul 626¼ 636½ 624 625¾ +2 Sep 639¼ 646½ 634½ 636¼ +1½ Dec 649 658¼ 646¾ 648½ +1 Mar 660½ 666 660½ 666 +9 May 665¼ 665¼ 660 660 — ¼ Sep 664¼ 664¼ 664¼ 664¼ — ¼ Est. sales 37,504. Wed.’s sales 92,405 Wed.’s open int 354,436, up 6,976 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 481 484¼ 479½ 480 +½ May 493½ 496¾ 492 492½ Jul 502½ 505¾ 501¼ 501¾ Sep 502¼ 505¾ 502 502½ +¾ Dec 509 511½ 507¾ 508¼ +½ Mar 519½ 521½ 519¼ 519¼ +1½ May 524¾ 525 524¾ 525 +2 Jul 524½ 526¾ 524½ 524¾ +1¼ Sep 508 508½ 508 508½ — ¼ Dec 507½ 509½ 507 507½ +¼ Dec 502 502 502 502 +¼ Est. sales 74,117. Wed.’s sales 210,275 Wed.’s open int 1,248,197 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 355¾ 363¾ 353¼ 353¾ — ½ May 360 360½ 360 360 +½ Est. sales 184. Wed.’s sales 416 Wed.’s open int 3,455, up 41 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jan 1311 1319¼ 1304 1312¼ +4¾ Mar 1329 1337½ 1323 1330½ +4¼ May 1344 1350¾ 1336½ 1343¾ +3½ Jul 1351¼ 1357 1343¼ 1350¼ +3½ Aug 1333 1337 1323¾ 1332 +4¾ Sep 1295 1297½ 1284½ 1294½ +6½ Nov 1275½ 1283½ 1269¾ 1280½ +6¼ Jan 1287¾ 1290½ 1278¼ 1288 +6 Mar 1285 1286¼ 1283½ 1283½ +4¾ Jul 1288¾ 1288¾ 1287¾ 1287¾ +4 Est. sales 112,313. Wed.’s sales 266,034 Wed.’s open int 712,859 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Jan 50.06 50.83 49.74 50.61 +.78 Mar 50.07 50.86 49.78 50.66 +.81 May 50.28 51.00 49.95 50.80 +.79 Jul 50.28 51.02 50.03 50.77 +.74 Aug 50.02 50.69 49.78 50.46 +.73 Sep 49.69 50.35 49.47 50.12 +.72 Oct 49.14 49.88 49.03 49.69 +.73 Dec 49.05 49.72 48.80 49.51 +.72 Mar 49.53 49.53 49.53 49.53 +.92 Est. sales 48,585. Wed.’s sales 152,862 Wed.’s open int 474,662, up 7,208 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Jan 404.20 405.90 399.00 400.00 —2.20 Mar 395.40 397.10 391.00 392.20 —1.40 May 394.40 395.80 390.20 391.10 —1.50 Jul 394.60 396.80 391.60 392.70 —1.10 Aug 391.60 393.30 389.10 389.80 —1.00 Sep 388.20 389.10 385.20 385.70 —.90 Oct 383.90 384.00 380.70 381.10 —.40 Dec 384.50 385.50 382.10 382.90 —.20 Jan 381.50 383.10 381.50 382.00 —.20 Mar 378.70 380.90 378.70 380.00 +1.00 Dec 369.80 369.80 369.80 369.80 +.90 Est. sales 50,248. Wed.’s sales 197,486 Wed.’s open int 476,650

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.