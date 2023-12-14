CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|608
|619½
|606½
|608½
|+3¼
|May
|620
|630¼
|617½
|619¼
|+2¾
|Jul
|626¼
|636½
|624
|625¾
|+2
|Sep
|639¼
|646½
|634½
|636¼
|+1½
|Dec
|649
|658¼
|646¾
|648½
|+1
|Mar
|660½
|666
|660½
|666
|+9
|May
|665¼
|665¼
|660
|660
|—
|¼
|Sep
|664¼
|664¼
|664¼
|664¼
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 37,504.
|Wed.’s sales 92,405
|Wed.’s open int 354,436,
|up 6,976
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|481
|484¼
|479½
|480
|+½
|May
|493½
|496¾
|492
|492½
|Jul
|502½
|505¾
|501¼
|501¾
|Sep
|502¼
|505¾
|502
|502½
|+¾
|Dec
|509
|511½
|507¾
|508¼
|+½
|Mar
|519½
|521½
|519¼
|519¼
|+1½
|May
|524¾
|525
|524¾
|525
|+2
|Jul
|524½
|526¾
|524½
|524¾
|+1¼
|Sep
|508
|508½
|508
|508½
|—
|¼
|Dec
|507½
|509½
|507
|507½
|+¼
|Dec
|502
|502
|502
|502
|+¼
|Est. sales 74,117.
|Wed.’s sales 210,275
|Wed.’s open int 1,248,197
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|355¾
|363¾
|353¼
|353¾
|—
|½
|May
|360
|360½
|360
|360
|+½
|Est. sales 184.
|Wed.’s sales 416
|Wed.’s open int 3,455,
|up 41
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|1311
|1319¼
|1304
|1312¼
|+4¾
|Mar
|1329
|1337½
|1323
|1330½
|+4¼
|May
|1344
|1350¾
|1336½
|1343¾
|+3½
|Jul
|1351¼
|1357
|1343¼
|1350¼
|+3½
|Aug
|1333
|1337
|1323¾
|1332
|+4¾
|Sep
|1295
|1297½
|1284½
|1294½
|+6½
|Nov
|1275½
|1283½
|1269¾
|1280½
|+6¼
|Jan
|1287¾
|1290½
|1278¼
|1288
|+6
|Mar
|1285
|1286¼
|1283½
|1283½
|+4¾
|Jul
|1288¾
|1288¾
|1287¾
|1287¾
|+4
|Est. sales 112,313.
|Wed.’s sales 266,034
|Wed.’s open int 712,859
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jan
|50.06
|50.83
|49.74
|50.61
|+.78
|Mar
|50.07
|50.86
|49.78
|50.66
|+.81
|May
|50.28
|51.00
|49.95
|50.80
|+.79
|Jul
|50.28
|51.02
|50.03
|50.77
|+.74
|Aug
|50.02
|50.69
|49.78
|50.46
|+.73
|Sep
|49.69
|50.35
|49.47
|50.12
|+.72
|Oct
|49.14
|49.88
|49.03
|49.69
|+.73
|Dec
|49.05
|49.72
|48.80
|49.51
|+.72
|Mar
|49.53
|49.53
|49.53
|49.53
|+.92
|Est. sales 48,585.
|Wed.’s sales 152,862
|Wed.’s open int 474,662,
|up 7,208
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jan
|404.20
|405.90
|399.00
|400.00
|—2.20
|Mar
|395.40
|397.10
|391.00
|392.20
|—1.40
|May
|394.40
|395.80
|390.20
|391.10
|—1.50
|Jul
|394.60
|396.80
|391.60
|392.70
|—1.10
|Aug
|391.60
|393.30
|389.10
|389.80
|—1.00
|Sep
|388.20
|389.10
|385.20
|385.70
|—.90
|Oct
|383.90
|384.00
|380.70
|381.10
|—.40
|Dec
|384.50
|385.50
|382.10
|382.90
|—.20
|Jan
|381.50
|383.10
|381.50
|382.00
|—.20
|Mar
|378.70
|380.90
|378.70
|380.00
|+1.00
|Dec
|369.80
|369.80
|369.80
|369.80
|+.90
|Est. sales 50,248.
|Wed.’s sales 197,486
|Wed.’s open int 476,650
