CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 631¼ 641½ 621¾ 632¾ — ¾ May 641¼ 648¼ 631 639½ —4¼ Jul 646¾ 651 636½ 643 —5½ Sep 653¼ 657½ 644¼ 650 —6¼ Dec 665 667¾ 655¼ 660 —7¼ Mar 670¾ 674¾ 663¼ 665¾ —9½ May 666 666 663¾ 663¾ —13¼ Jul 657 657 654¾ 654¾ —16½ Est. sales 92,813. Wed.’s sales 192,358 Wed.’s open int 385,020 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 465 468¼ 465 465½ +¾ Mar 484 488¾ 483 484¼ May 495¾ 500¼ 494½ 496 +¼ Jul 503¾ 508¼ 502½ 504 Sep 504 508¼ 503½ 504¾ Dec 509¾ 513¼ 508¾ 509¾ — ¼ Mar 519 522½ 518¾ 520 — ¼ May 527 527 524¾ 524¾ — ¾ Jul 526 527¾ 524¾ 526 +½ Dec 507 508½ 507 507¾ +½ Dec 499¼ 499¼ 499¼ 499¼ —1¼ Est. sales 69,693. Wed.’s sales 228,077 Wed.’s open int 1,250,333 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 366¾ 372 365 370 —2 Est. sales 125. Wed.’s sales 382 Wed.’s open int 3,082 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jan 1296 1310 1292 1300¼ +4¾ Mar 1316 1329½ 1311¾ 1319½ +4 May 1330 1343½ 1326½ 1334½ +4½ Jul 1336¾ 1349 1333 1340¼ +3¾ Aug 1314½ 1327¼ 1314½ 1319¾ +4 Sep 1275 1286½ 1273¾ 1280¼ +4¼ Nov 1260¾ 1272 1258¼ 1264 +3¼ Jan 1269½ 1280½ 1269½ 1273 +3½ Mar 1271¼ 1271¼ 1271¼ 1271¼ +5¼ Jul 1272¾ 1272¾ 1272¾ 1272¾ +2¾ Nov 1231¼ 1237½ 1231 1237½ +6½ Est. sales 124,021. Wed.’s sales 255,983 Wed.’s open int 711,897 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Dec 50.68 50.69 50.68 50.69 +1.40 Jan 49.34 50.90 49.16 50.75 +1.41 Mar 49.36 50.79 49.11 50.67 +1.37 May 49.40 50.80 49.21 50.70 +1.35 Jul 49.41 50.76 49.14 50.65 +1.34 Aug 49.13 50.46 49.06 50.41 +1.38 Sep 48.81 50.14 48.60 50.05 +1.34 Oct 48.38 49.70 48.25 49.67 +1.39 Dec 48.20 49.53 48.00 49.48 +1.38 Jan 48.08 48.08 48.08 48.08 +.10 Mar 48.62 49.02 48.62 49.02 +1.16 Dec 47.20 47.72 47.20 47.72 +1.32 Est. sales 59,896. Wed.’s sales 138,052 Wed.’s open int 482,505, up 1,536 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Dec 425.00 425.00 419.50 419.70 —4.70 Jan 408.80 411.80 402.40 403.30 —5.20 Mar 398.80 401.10 393.40 394.30 —3.70 May 395.60 396.80 390.80 391.30 —2.90 Jul 395.30 396.80 391.40 391.70 —2.60 Aug 391.40 393.80 388.80 389.10 —2.20 Sep 387.60 390.00 385.20 385.30 —2.10 Oct 383.70 385.50 380.80 380.80 —1.80 Dec 385.10 386.90 381.90 382.50 —1.80 Jan 385.30 385.30 384.10 384.10 +.50 Mar 381.70 381.70 381.50 381.50 +.60 Est. sales 77,158. Wed.’s sales 176,476 Wed.’s open int 509,057

