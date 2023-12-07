CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|631¼
|641½
|621¾
|632¾
|—
|¾
|May
|641¼
|648¼
|631
|639½
|—4¼
|Jul
|646¾
|651
|636½
|643
|—5½
|Sep
|653¼
|657½
|644¼
|650
|—6¼
|Dec
|665
|667¾
|655¼
|660
|—7¼
|Mar
|670¾
|674¾
|663¼
|665¾
|—9½
|May
|666
|666
|663¾
|663¾
|—13¼
|Jul
|657
|657
|654¾
|654¾
|—16½
|Est. sales 92,813.
|Wed.’s sales 192,358
|Wed.’s open int 385,020
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|465
|468¼
|465
|465½
|+¾
|Mar
|484
|488¾
|483
|484¼
|May
|495¾
|500¼
|494½
|496
|+¼
|Jul
|503¾
|508¼
|502½
|504
|Sep
|504
|508¼
|503½
|504¾
|Dec
|509¾
|513¼
|508¾
|509¾
|—
|¼
|Mar
|519
|522½
|518¾
|520
|—
|¼
|May
|527
|527
|524¾
|524¾
|—
|¾
|Jul
|526
|527¾
|524¾
|526
|+½
|Dec
|507
|508½
|507
|507¾
|+½
|Dec
|499¼
|499¼
|499¼
|499¼
|—1¼
|Est. sales 69,693.
|Wed.’s sales 228,077
|Wed.’s open int 1,250,333
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|366¾
|372
|365
|370
|—2
|Est. sales 125.
|Wed.’s sales 382
|Wed.’s open int 3,082
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|1296
|1310
|1292
|1300¼
|+4¾
|Mar
|1316
|1329½
|1311¾
|1319½
|+4
|May
|1330
|1343½
|1326½
|1334½
|+4½
|Jul
|1336¾
|1349
|1333
|1340¼
|+3¾
|Aug
|1314½
|1327¼
|1314½
|1319¾
|+4
|Sep
|1275
|1286½
|1273¾
|1280¼
|+4¼
|Nov
|1260¾
|1272
|1258¼
|1264
|+3¼
|Jan
|1269½
|1280½
|1269½
|1273
|+3½
|Mar
|1271¼
|1271¼
|1271¼
|1271¼
|+5¼
|Jul
|1272¾
|1272¾
|1272¾
|1272¾
|+2¾
|Nov
|1231¼
|1237½
|1231
|1237½
|+6½
|Est. sales 124,021.
|Wed.’s sales 255,983
|Wed.’s open int 711,897
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Dec
|50.68
|50.69
|50.68
|50.69
|+1.40
|Jan
|49.34
|50.90
|49.16
|50.75
|+1.41
|Mar
|49.36
|50.79
|49.11
|50.67
|+1.37
|May
|49.40
|50.80
|49.21
|50.70
|+1.35
|Jul
|49.41
|50.76
|49.14
|50.65
|+1.34
|Aug
|49.13
|50.46
|49.06
|50.41
|+1.38
|Sep
|48.81
|50.14
|48.60
|50.05
|+1.34
|Oct
|48.38
|49.70
|48.25
|49.67
|+1.39
|Dec
|48.20
|49.53
|48.00
|49.48
|+1.38
|Jan
|48.08
|48.08
|48.08
|48.08
|+.10
|Mar
|48.62
|49.02
|48.62
|49.02
|+1.16
|Dec
|47.20
|47.72
|47.20
|47.72
|+1.32
|Est. sales 59,896.
|Wed.’s sales 138,052
|Wed.’s open int 482,505,
|up 1,536
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Dec
|425.00
|425.00
|419.50
|419.70
|—4.70
|Jan
|408.80
|411.80
|402.40
|403.30
|—5.20
|Mar
|398.80
|401.10
|393.40
|394.30
|—3.70
|May
|395.60
|396.80
|390.80
|391.30
|—2.90
|Jul
|395.30
|396.80
|391.40
|391.70
|—2.60
|Aug
|391.40
|393.80
|388.80
|389.10
|—2.20
|Sep
|387.60
|390.00
|385.20
|385.30
|—2.10
|Oct
|383.70
|385.50
|380.80
|380.80
|—1.80
|Dec
|385.10
|386.90
|381.90
|382.50
|—1.80
|Jan
|385.30
|385.30
|384.10
|384.10
|+.50
|Mar
|381.70
|381.70
|381.50
|381.50
|+.60
|Est. sales 77,158.
|Wed.’s sales 176,476
|Wed.’s open int 509,057
