Ooma: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — Ooma Inc. (OOMA) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $2.3 million.

The Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had net income of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The internet phone service provider posted revenue of $59.9 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $59.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, Ooma expects its per-share earnings to range from 12 cents to 13 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $61.2 million to $61.8 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Ooma expects full-year earnings in the range of 57 cents to 58 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $236.3 million to $236.9 million.

