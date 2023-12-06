Ollie’s Bargain Outlet: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit…

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $31.8 million.

The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 51 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The retailer posted revenue of $480.1 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $470.9 million.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.77 to $2.83 per share, with revenue expected to be $2.1 billion.

