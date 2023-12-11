Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Oil-Dri: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

December 11, 2023, 4:14 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Oil-Dri Corp. of America (ODC) on Monday reported profit of $10.7 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of $1.50.

The maker of products for soil in the agriculture, horticulture and sports sectors posted revenue of $111.4 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ODC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ODC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

