Nordson: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WESTLAKE, Ohio (AP) — WESTLAKE, Ohio (AP) — Nordson Corp. (NDSN) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $127.8 million.

The Westlake, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $2.22 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.46 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.40 per share.

The maker of adhesives and industrial coatings posted revenue of $719.3 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $707.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $487.5 million, or $8.46 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.63 billion.

For the current quarter ending in January, Nordson expects its per-share earnings to range from $2 to $2.10.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $615 million to $640 million for the fiscal first quarter.

