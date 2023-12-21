Nike: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — Nike Inc. (NKE) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $1.58 billion.…

BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — Nike Inc. (NKE) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $1.58 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Beaverton, Oregon-based company said it had net income of $1.03.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 16 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 84 cents per share.

The athletic apparel maker posted revenue of $13.39 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Fourteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.4 billion.

