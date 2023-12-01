National Bank of Canada: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) on Friday reported net income of $565.5 million in…

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) on Friday reported net income of $565.5 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Montreal, said it had earnings of $1.58 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.80 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $4.76 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.91 billion, beating Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.47 billion, or $6.95 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.54 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NTIOF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NTIOF

