Mueller Water Products: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $17.2 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 19 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The maker of fire hydrants, pipes and water valves posted revenue of $301.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $85.5 million, or 55 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.28 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Mueller Water Products said it expects revenue in the range of $245 million to $255 million.

