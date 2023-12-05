MongoDB: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MongoDB Inc. (MDB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $29.3 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MongoDB Inc. (MDB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $29.3 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 41 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 96 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The database platform posted revenue of $432.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $402.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, MongoDB expects its per-share earnings to range from 44 cents to 46 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $429 million to $433 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

MongoDB expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.89 to $2.91 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.66 billion.

