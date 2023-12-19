Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bassett 60, Dan River 14
Brookville 53, Altavista 25
Carroll County 60, Honaker 56
Centreville 57, Potomac Falls 46
Christchurch 76, Sussex Central 10
Cosby 49, Deep Run 42
Culpeper 63, Courtland 40
Faith Christian, W.Va. 36, Mountain View Christian Academy 34
Fauquier 33, Brentsville 17
Gainesville 73, Patriot 57
Granby 26, Denbigh 22
Halifax County 58, Gretna 43
Heritage (Lynchburg) 36, Appomattox 35
Hidden Valley 63, Tunstall 27
Kettle Run 64, Manassas Park 5
Langley 53, Herndon 26
Lloyd Bird 50, Matoaca 21
Magna Vista 61, Chatham 22
Manchester 77, Highland Springs 52
Marion 57, Northwood 10
Massaponax 54, Chancellor 44
Millbrook 61, James Wood 22
Narrows 63, Giles 51
Rappahannock County 50, East Rockingham 45
Richmond Christian 56, St. Michael 34
Rockbridge County 39, Staunton 34
Rye Cove 55, Patrick Henry 14
Stafford 65, King George 42
Strasburg 65, Skyline 29
Timberlake Christian 45, Christian Heritage Academy 27
Trinity Christian School 60, Fairfax Home School 33
Twin Springs 45, Cherokee, Tenn. 42
Wakefield 73, Westfield 66
Warren County 44, Park View-Sterling 38
Washington-Liberty 61, McLean 51
William Monroe 48, Orange County 28
Woodgrove 75, Heritage 35
Woodside 75, York 32
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Craig County vs. William Byrd, ppd.
Jamestown vs. Essex, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
