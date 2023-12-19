Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Bassett 60, Dan River 14 Brookville 53, Altavista 25 Carroll County 60, Honaker 56 Centreville 57, Potomac…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bassett 60, Dan River 14

Brookville 53, Altavista 25

Carroll County 60, Honaker 56

Centreville 57, Potomac Falls 46

Christchurch 76, Sussex Central 10

Cosby 49, Deep Run 42

Culpeper 63, Courtland 40

Faith Christian, W.Va. 36, Mountain View Christian Academy 34

Fauquier 33, Brentsville 17

Gainesville 73, Patriot 57

Granby 26, Denbigh 22

Halifax County 58, Gretna 43

Heritage (Lynchburg) 36, Appomattox 35

Hidden Valley 63, Tunstall 27

Kettle Run 64, Manassas Park 5

Langley 53, Herndon 26

Lloyd Bird 50, Matoaca 21

Magna Vista 61, Chatham 22

Manchester 77, Highland Springs 52

Marion 57, Northwood 10

Massaponax 54, Chancellor 44

Millbrook 61, James Wood 22

Narrows 63, Giles 51

Rappahannock County 50, East Rockingham 45

Richmond Christian 56, St. Michael 34

Rockbridge County 39, Staunton 34

Rye Cove 55, Patrick Henry 14

Stafford 65, King George 42

Strasburg 65, Skyline 29

Timberlake Christian 45, Christian Heritage Academy 27

Trinity Christian School 60, Fairfax Home School 33

Twin Springs 45, Cherokee, Tenn. 42

Wakefield 73, Westfield 66

Warren County 44, Park View-Sterling 38

Washington-Liberty 61, McLean 51

William Monroe 48, Orange County 28

Woodgrove 75, Heritage 35

Woodside 75, York 32

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Craig County vs. William Byrd, ppd.

Jamestown vs. Essex, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.