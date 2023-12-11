Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Annandale 61, Falls Church 57 Bishop McNamara, Md. 92, St. John Paul the Great 60 Blue Ridge…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annandale 61, Falls Church 57

Bishop McNamara, Md. 92, St. John Paul the Great 60

Blue Ridge School 78, St. Michael 53

Booker T. Washington 79, Great Bridge 72

Broad Run 54, Yorktown 41

Broadway 72, Page County 47

Catholic 57, Life Christian 37

Charles City County High School 64, Appomattox Regional GS 31

Cristo Rey Richmond 69, Collegiate-Richmond 55

Evangel Christian 77, Heritage Christian 57

Floyd County 57, Blacksburg 53

Fluvanna 85, Buckingham County 44

GW-Danville 68, Bassett 61

George Marshall 74, Justice High School 34

Gill Grove Baptist 84, Great Hope Baptist 41

Glen Allen 63, Midlothian 53

Grafton 58, Poquoson 39

Independence 47, Loudoun County 39

J.I. Burton 64, Council 22

James River 30, Waynesboro 26

John Marshall 87, Richmond 33

King Abdullah 67, Christ Chapel Academy 55

Lafayette 72, Warhill 47

Legacy Christian Academy 55, Fresta Valley Christian School 41

Liberty-Bealeton 67, Dominion 42

Luray 68, Stuarts Draft 42

Magna Vista 44, Chatham 41

Manor High School 80, Grassfield 65

Martinsville 48, Dan River 39

Patrick County 68, Staunton River 39

Patrick Henry 69, Rye Cove 49

Potomac Falls 65, John Champe 33

Ridgeview Christian 57, Shenandoah Valley Academy 51

Rock Ridge 75, Unity Reed 72

Seton School 74, Avalon, Md. 44

Smithfield 80, Windsor 33

Tabb 59, Walsingham Academy 51

Woodgrove 60, Lightridge 57

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Grayson County vs. Bland County, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

