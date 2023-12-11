Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annandale 61, Falls Church 57
Bishop McNamara, Md. 92, St. John Paul the Great 60
Blue Ridge School 78, St. Michael 53
Booker T. Washington 79, Great Bridge 72
Broad Run 54, Yorktown 41
Broadway 72, Page County 47
Catholic 57, Life Christian 37
Charles City County High School 64, Appomattox Regional GS 31
Cristo Rey Richmond 69, Collegiate-Richmond 55
Evangel Christian 77, Heritage Christian 57
Floyd County 57, Blacksburg 53
Fluvanna 85, Buckingham County 44
GW-Danville 68, Bassett 61
George Marshall 74, Justice High School 34
Gill Grove Baptist 84, Great Hope Baptist 41
Glen Allen 63, Midlothian 53
Grafton 58, Poquoson 39
Independence 47, Loudoun County 39
J.I. Burton 64, Council 22
James River 30, Waynesboro 26
John Marshall 87, Richmond 33
King Abdullah 67, Christ Chapel Academy 55
Lafayette 72, Warhill 47
Legacy Christian Academy 55, Fresta Valley Christian School 41
Liberty-Bealeton 67, Dominion 42
Luray 68, Stuarts Draft 42
Magna Vista 44, Chatham 41
Manor High School 80, Grassfield 65
Martinsville 48, Dan River 39
Patrick County 68, Staunton River 39
Patrick Henry 69, Rye Cove 49
Potomac Falls 65, John Champe 33
Ridgeview Christian 57, Shenandoah Valley Academy 51
Rock Ridge 75, Unity Reed 72
Seton School 74, Avalon, Md. 44
Smithfield 80, Windsor 33
Tabb 59, Walsingham Academy 51
Woodgrove 60, Lightridge 57
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Grayson County vs. Bland County, ppd.
