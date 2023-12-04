Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Altavista 66, Heritage (Lynchburg) 59 Annandale 73, Osbourn 54 Broadwater Academy 53, Gateway Christian 41 Colonial Forge…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altavista 66, Heritage (Lynchburg) 59

Annandale 73, Osbourn 54

Broadwater Academy 53, Gateway Christian 41

Colonial Forge 62, C.D. Hylton 33

Franklin 68, Southampton 35

Galax 36, Christiansburg 24

Grace Christian 41, Veritas Classic Christian School 34

Granby 49, Gloucester 36

Hampton Roads 56, Williamsburg Christian Academy 44

James Monroe 84, Brentsville 53

Magna Vista 66, Mayodan McMichael, N.C. 58

Marion 71, Rural Retreat 64

Monticello 51, Waynesboro 42

Nansemond-Suffolk 87, Southampton Academy 44

Patrick Henry 65, Franklin County 52

Potomac 69, Ballou, D.C. 48

Potomac Falls 62, Loudoun Valley 55

Rustburg 76, William Campbell 30

St. John’s Catholic Prep, Md. 51, Benedictine 49

Stone Bridge 49, TJ-Alexandria 48

Sussex Central 43, Appomattox Regional GS 10

Tunstall 78, Chatham 68

Turner Ashby 66, Fluvanna 55

West Potomac 67, Tuscarora 62

Westfield 87, Yorktown 86, 2OT

