Moderna, Rivian rise; Apellis, Adobe fall, Thursday, 12/14/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday:

Moderna Inc., up $7.27 to $85.87.

The vaccine maker gave investors an encouraging update on a potential cancer vaccine being developed with Merck.

Glaukos Corp., up $15.32 to $75.74.

The glaucoma treatments developer received regulatory approval in the U.S. of its eye-condition drug iDose.

Jabil Inc., up $15.82 to $136.42.

The electronics manufacturer beat analysts’ fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Rivian Automotive Inc., up $2.75 to $22.43.

AT&T will buy vehicles for its fleet from the electric vehicle maker.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc., down $10.70 to $52.18.

The biopharmaceutical company warned investors about the potential for a negative opinion on an eye condition drug from European regulators.

Adobe Inc., down $39.62 to $584.64.

The software company’s profit forecast for its current fiscal year disappointed investors.

Hess Corp., up $6.37 to $143.10.

Energy stocks gained ground along with rising crude oil prices.

Newmont Corp., up $1.15 to $41.15.

The gold producer rose along with prices for the precious metal.

