Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Thursday, Dec. 21.

Thursday, Dec. 21 9:00 AM Bowie State University hosts Winter Commencement ceremony – Bowie State University hosts Winter Commencement ceremony with keynote address delivered by CNN’s Abby Phillip

Location: Leonidas S. James Physical Education Complex, Bowie, MD

Weblinks: http://www.bowiestate.edu, https://twitter.com/BowieState

Contacts: David Thompson, Bowie State University, dlthompson@bowiestate.edu, 1 301 860 4311

Thursday, Dec. 21 4:30 PM Virginia AG Miyares makes anti-human trafficking initiative announcement – Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announces a partnership between Roanoke Chamber of Commerce and his office’s 100% Business Alliance Against Trafficking (100% BAAT),

Location: Straight Street, 333 Luck Ave SW, Roanoke, VA

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov, https://twitter.com/governorva

Contacts: Commonwealth of Virginia, 1 804 786 2441

Members of the media interested in covering the event with Attorney General Miyares MUST RSVP to VLacivita@oag.state.va.us by 12:00PM on December 21st.

