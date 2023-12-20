Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Wednesday, Dec. 20. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Wednesday, Dec. 20.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Mid-Atlantic bureau is reachable at 202-641-9660 and 410-837-8315. Send daybook items to MidAtlantic@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Mid Atlantic and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Dec. 20 6:35 AM Maryland Gov. Moore’s public schedule – Maryland Governor Wes Moore appears live on Power 101.7 on The Bill Baker and Jessica Show (6:35 AM EST), appears live on WJZ with Tim Williams and Sina Gebre-Ab (7:00 AM EST), and meets with the Board of the Maryland Farm Bureau (1:00 PM EST)

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Brittany Marshall, Office of Maryland Governor, Brittany.Marshall2@maryland.gov, 1 443 995 4785

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Dec. 20 10:00 AM WSSC Water Commissioners hold monthly meeting

Location: WSSC Water (Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission), 14501 Sweitzer Ln, Laurel, MD

Contacts: Luis Maya, WSSC Water, luis.maya@wsscwater.com, 1 301 206 8100

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Dec. 20 10:30 AM Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott’s public schedule – Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott holds a media availability immediately following the Board of Estimates Meeting, City Hall (10:30 AM EST), and attends ground breaking for the Walter P. Carter Pool and Bathhouse, 820 43rd St (4:00 PM EST)

Location: Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.baltimorecity.gov/

Contacts: City of Baltimore, press@baltimorecity.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Dec. 20 11:00 AM Court hearing into removal of Arlington Confederate memorial – Court hearing into the removal of a memorial to Confederate soldiers at Arlington National Cemetery, following a request by Save Southern Heritage Florida which resulted in a temporary restraining order into the removal of the monument. The hearing follows a recommendation by an independent commission that the memorial be taken down as part of a report to Congress on renaming of military bases and assets that commemorate the Confederacy * Case no 1:23 cv 1730 * Before Judge Alston

Location: U.S. District Court, 401 Courthouse Square, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: http://www.vaed.uscourts.gov/

Contacts: U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, 1 703 299 2100

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Dec. 20 7:00 PM Howard County Association of Student Councils’ meeting

Location: Howard High School, 8700 Old Annapolis Rd, Ellicott City, MD

Weblinks: https://www.howardcountymd.gov/

Contacts: Howard County Council, councilpio@howardcountymd.gov

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.