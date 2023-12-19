Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Tuesday, Dec. 19. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Tuesday, Dec. 19.

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Dec. 19 11:00 AM Baltimore Mayor Scott announces lawsuit against Bureau Of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives – Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Everytown Law announce the filing of a a federal lawsuit against the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) after a Freedom of Information Act request made by the City to access gun crime data was improperly denied

Location: Baltimore City Hall, 100 Holliday St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.baltimorecity.gov/

Contacts: City of Baltimore, press@baltimorecity.gov

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Dec. 19 11:00 AM Delaware National Guard hosts ground breaking ceremony for River Road Readiness Center

Location: River Road Range, New Castle, DE

Weblinks: http://www.delawarenationalguard.com

Contacts: Bernie Kale, Delaware National Guard, george.b.kale2.civ@mail.mil, 1 302 354 3602

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Dec. 19 2:00 PM Job Opportunities Task Force hosts discussion on cannabis in Maryland – Job Opportunities Task Force hosts discussion on ‘Cannabis Education: Historical Context, Current Law, and Business Opportunities’

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.jotf.org/

Contacts: Elisabeth Sachs, Job Opportunities Task Force, esachs@jotf.org, 1 410 234 8040

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Dec. 19 2:00 PM Maryland Governor Wes Moore delivers remarks at the Choice Hotels Headquarters ribbon cutting ceremony

Location: 915 Meeting Street 6th Floor, North Bethesda, MD

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Brittany Marshall, Office of Maryland Governor, Brittany.Marshall2@maryland.gov, 1 443 995 4785

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Dec. 19 3:00 PM Arlington County Board recessed meeting

Location: 2100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtonva.us

Contacts: Dan Adams, Arlington County, dadams1@arlingtonva.us, 1 703 228 7943

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Dec. 19 4:30 PM Howard County Council Cannabis Workgroup meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://www.howardcountymd.gov/

Contacts: Howard County Council, councilpio@howardcountymd.gov

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Dec. 19 5:00 PM President Joe Biden, who is running for reelection, attends campaign reception

Location: Bethesda, MD

Weblinks: https://joebiden.com/, https://twitter.com/JoeBiden

Contacts: Joe Biden for President, BidenPress@joebiden.com

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Dec. 19 6:00 PM Dover City Council Human Relations Commission meeting

Location: City of Dover City Hall, 15 Loockerman Plaza, Dover, DE

Weblinks: http://www.cityofdover.com/, https://twitter.com/CityOfDoverDE

Contacts: Dover City Clerk Office , cityclerk@dover.de.us, 1 302 736 7008

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Dec. 19 7:00 PM Baltimore NAACP monthly membership meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://www.naacpbaltimore.org/

Contacts: Baltimore NAACP, info@naacpbaltimore.org

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Dec. 20 11:00 AM Court hearing into removal of Arlington Confederate memorial – Court hearing into the removal of a memorial to Confederate soldiers at Arlington National Cemetery, following a request by Save Southern Heritage Florida which resulted in a temporary restraining order into the removal of the monument. The hearing follows a recommendation by an independent commission that the memorial be taken down as part of a report to Congress on renaming of military bases and assets that commemorate the Confederacy * Case no 1:23 cv 1730 * Before Judge Alston

Location: U.S. District Court, 401 Courthouse Square, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: http://www.vaed.uscourts.gov/

Contacts: U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, 1 703 299 2100

