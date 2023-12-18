Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Monday, Dec. 18. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Monday, Dec. 18.

NEW EVENT: Monday, Dec. 18 1:00 PM Maryland Gov. Moore’s public schedule – Maryland Governor Wes Moore delivers the keynote address at the 2023 University of Baltimore Fall commencement, The Lyric Baltimore, 140 W Mt Royal Ave, Baltimore (1:00 PM EST), holds a press conference prior to a special meeting of the Board of Public Works, The Warehouse at Camden Yards, 333 W Camden St, Baltimore (2:30 PM EST), and chairs a special meeting of the Board of Public Works (3:15 PM EST)

Location: Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Brittany Marshall, Office of Maryland Governor, Brittany.Marshall2@maryland.gov, 1 443 995 4785

NEW EVENT: Monday, Dec. 18 1:00 PM Baltimore Mayor Scott’s public schedule – Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announces the scheduling of large events across the city for 2024, Baltimore City Hall, 100 Holiday St (1:00 PM EST), and announces the official launch of the City’s public-facing Wi-Fi network: FreeBmoreWiFi, Middle Branch Fitness and Wellness Center, 201 Reedbird Ave (3:30 PM EST)

Location: Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.baltimorecity.gov/

Contacts: City of Baltimore, press@baltimorecity.gov

NEW EVENT: Monday, Dec. 18 7:00 PM Dover City Council Planning Commission meeting

Location: City of Dover City Hall, 15 Loockerman Plaza, Dover, DE

Weblinks: http://www.cityofdover.com/, https://twitter.com/CityOfDoverDE

Contacts: Dover City Clerk Office , cityclerk@dover.de.us, 1 302 736 7008

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Dec. 19 3:00 PM Arlington County Board recessed meeting

Location: 2100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtonva.us

Contacts: Dan Adams, Arlington County, dadams1@arlingtonva.us, 1 703 228 7943

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Dec. 19 4:30 PM Howard County Council Cannabis Workgroup meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://www.howardcountymd.gov/

Contacts: Howard County Council, councilpio@howardcountymd.gov

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Dec. 19 7:00 PM Baltimore NAACP monthly membership meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://www.naacpbaltimore.org/

Contacts: Baltimore NAACP, info@naacpbaltimore.org

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Dec. 19 President Joe Biden, who is running for reelection, attends campaign reception

Location: Bethesda, MD

Weblinks: https://joebiden.com/, https://twitter.com/JoeBiden

Contacts: Joe Biden for President, BidenPress@joebiden.com

