Mid Atlantic Daybook

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Dec. 16 8:30 AM Arlington County Board regular meeting

Location: 2100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtonva.us

Contacts: Dan Adams, Arlington County, dadams1@arlingtonva.us, 1 703 228 7943

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Dec. 16 9:00 AM Montgomery County Police Department host Heroes and Helpers holiday shopping event

Location: Target, 25 Grand Corner Ave, Gaithersburg, MD

Weblinks: http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/index.aspx, https://twitter.com/MontgomeryCoMD

Contacts: Montgomery County Police, media.mcp@montgomerycountymd.gov

——————–

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Sunday, Dec. 17 10:00 AM President Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden travel to New Castle, DE – President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden depart the White House en route to New Castle, DE (10:00 AM EST, open press), and arrive at Delaware Air National Guard Base, New Castle (10:50 AM EST, out-of-town pool)

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov, https://twitter.com/WhiteHouse

Contacts: White House, 1 202 456 1111

——————–

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Dec. 18 7:00 PM Dover City Council Planning Commission meeting

Location: City of Dover City Hall, 15 Loockerman Plaza, Dover, DE

Weblinks: http://www.cityofdover.com/, https://twitter.com/CityOfDoverDE

Contacts: Dover City Clerk Office , cityclerk@dover.de.us, 1 302 736 7008

