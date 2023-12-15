Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Friday, Dec. 15. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Friday, Dec. 15.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Mid-Atlantic bureau is reachable at 202-641-9660 and 410-837-8315. Send daybook items to MidAtlantic@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Mid Atlantic and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Friday, Dec. 15 8:30 AM Dem Rep. Gerry Connolly speaks at WRAP annual Law Enforcement Awards and Holiday Campaign kick-off – 2023 WRAP Law Enforcement Awards and Holiday SoberRide Campaign kick-off, honoring local law enforcement officers for their efforts against drunk driving, and launching its annual holiday free cab ride service to deter drunk driving, with opening remarks from Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly

Location: Maggiano’s Little Italy, 2001 International Dr, McLean, VA

Weblinks: http://www.wrap.org/

Contacts: Kurt Gregory Erickson, WRAP, kurt@wrap.org, 1 703 893 0461, 1 703 625 2303

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Dec. 15 8:30 AM Prince George’s County Office of Community Relations holds annual coat drive and ‘aSTEMbly’

Location: Gaywood Elementary School, 6701 97th Ave, Seabrook, MD

Weblinks: http://www.princegeorgescountymd.gov, https://twitter.com/PrinceGeorgesMD

Contacts: Anthony McAuliffe, Prince George’s County Executive PIO, AMMcAuliffe@co.pg.md.us, 1 301 458 1620

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Dec. 15 9:00 AM Prince George’s County Public Schools hosts inaugural legislative day

Location: Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High School, 12650 Brooke Ln, Upper Marlboro, MD

Weblinks: http://www.pgcps.org, https://twitter.com/pgcps

Contacts: PGCPS Office of Communications, communications@pgcps.org, 1 301 952 6001

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Dec. 15 12:00 PM WSSC Water Commissioners hold special meeting on rate-setting design considerations

Location: Virtual Event

Contacts: Luis Maya, WSSC Water, luis.maya@wsscwater.com, 1 301 206 8100

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Dec. 16 8:30 AM Arlington County Board regular meeting

Location: 2100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtonva.us

Contacts: Dan Adams, Arlington County, dadams1@arlingtonva.us, 1 703 228 7943

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Dec. 16 9:00 AM Montgomery County Police Department host Heroes and Helpers holiday shopping event

Location: Target, 25 Grand Corner Ave, Gaithersburg, MD

Weblinks: http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/index.aspx, https://twitter.com/MontgomeryCoMD

Contacts: Montgomery County Police, media.mcp@montgomerycountymd.gov

——————–

Saturday, Dec. 16 President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden travel to Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov, https://twitter.com/WhiteHouse

Contacts: White House, 1 202 456 1111

——————–

Saturday, Dec. 16 President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden travel to Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov, https://twitter.com/WhiteHouse

Contacts: White House, 1 202 456 1111

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.