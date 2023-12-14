Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Thursday, Dec. 14. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Thursday, Dec. 14.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Mid-Atlantic bureau is reachable at 202-641-9660 and 410-837-8315. Send daybook items to MidAtlantic@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Mid Atlantic and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Dec. 14 10:45 AM Baltimore State’s Attorney Bates and Prince George’s County Attorney Braveboy discuss legislation – Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates and Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy announce their support of several upcoming bills in the 2024 legislative session, including efforts to tackle juvenile crime in their respective jurisdictions

Location: Lawyers Mall, Annapolis, MD

Weblinks: http://www.stattorney.org, https://twitter.com/BaltimoreSAO

Contacts: Rochelle Ritchie, Baltimore City State Attorney communications, RRitchie@stattorney.org, 1 443 984 6078

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Dec. 14 1:00 PM Baltimore Mayor Scott’s public schedule – Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott attends grand opening of Wylie Funeral Home’s third location, Wylie Funeral Home, 5657 The Alameda (1:00 PM EST), and attends ribbon cutting ceremony at the new Radecke Park Playground, 5602 Radecke Ave (3:30 PM EST)

Location: Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.baltimorecity.gov/

Contacts: City of Baltimore, press@baltimorecity.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Dec. 14 1:30 PM Montgomery County Council Education and Culture Committee meeting

Location: Montgomery County Council Office Building, 100 Maryland Ave, Rockville, MD

Weblinks: https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/council/

Contacts: Sonya Healy, Montgomery County Council, Sonya.Healy@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 240 777 7926

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Dec. 14 6:30 PM Wilmington City Council meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.wilmingtonde.gov, https://twitter.com/wilmingtondegov

Contacts: Yesenia Taveras, City of Wilmington, ytaveras@wilmingtonde.gov, 1 302 576 2585

——————–

——————–

Friday, Dec. 15 8:30 AM Dem Rep. Gerry Connolly speaks at WRAP annual Law Enforcement Awards and Holiday Campaign kick-off – 2023 WRAP Law Enforcement Awards and Holiday SoberRide Campaign kick-off, honoring local law enforcement officers for their efforts against drunk driving, and launching its annual holiday free cab ride service to deter drunk driving, with opening remarks from Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly

Location: Maggiano’s Little Italy, 2001 International Dr, McLean, VA

Weblinks: http://www.wrap.org/

Contacts: Kurt Gregory Erickson, WRAP, kurt@wrap.org, 1 703 893 0461, 1 703 625 2303

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Dec. 16 8:30 AM Arlington County Board regular meeting

Location: 2100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtonva.us

Contacts: Dan Adams, Arlington County, dadams1@arlingtonva.us, 1 703 228 7943

——————–

Saturday, Dec. 16 President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden travel to Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov, https://twitter.com/WhiteHouse

Contacts: White House, 1 202 456 1111

——————–

Saturday, Dec. 16 President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden travel to Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov, https://twitter.com/WhiteHouse

Contacts: White House, 1 202 456 1111

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.