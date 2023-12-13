Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Wednesday, Dec. 13. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Wednesday, Dec. 13 9:00 AM House Dems hold menopause awareness press conference – Democratic Reps. Yvette Clarke, Lisa Blunt Rochester, and Chrissy Houlahan host a press conference with women’s health advocates to create awareness on menopause and highlight the legislation introduced in the House to address the gaps within menopause research space

Weblinks: http://clarke.house.gov, https://twitter.com/RepYvetteClarke

Contacts: Brian Phillips, Office of Rep. Yvette Clarke, brian.phillips@mail.house.gov, 1 202 913 0126

Wednesday, Dec. 13 10:30 AM Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott’s public schedule – Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott holds a media availability immediately following the Board of Estimates Meeting, City Hall (10:30 AM EST), hosts the annual Mayor’s Business Recognition Awards, M&T Bank Exchange, 401 W Fayette St (11:00 AM EST), attends a ribbon-cutting event for the Cross Country Elementary Middle School, 6100 Cross Country Blvd (2:0 PM EST)

Location: Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.baltimorecity.gov/

Contacts: City of Baltimore, press@baltimorecity.gov

Wednesday, Dec. 13 1:00 PM House Dems discuss impeachment inquiry vote – Democratic Reps. Jamie Raskin, Robert Garcia, Dan Goldman, Jared Moskowitz, and Jimmy Gomez hold press conference ahead of impeachment inquiry vote

Location: House Triangle, Washington, DC

Weblinks: https://raskin.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/repraskin

Contacts: DC Office of Rep. Jamie Raskin, 1 202 225 5341

Friday, Dec. 15 8:30 AM Dem Rep. Gerry Connolly speaks at WRAP annual Law Enforcement Awards and Holiday Campaign kick-off – 2023 WRAP Law Enforcement Awards and Holiday SoberRide Campaign kick-off, honoring local law enforcement officers for their efforts against drunk driving, and launching its annual holiday free cab ride service to deter drunk driving, with opening remarks from Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly

Location: Maggiano’s Little Italy, 2001 International Dr, McLean, VA

Weblinks: http://www.wrap.org/

Contacts: Kurt Gregory Erickson, WRAP, kurt@wrap.org, 1 703 893 0461, 1 703 625 2303

