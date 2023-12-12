Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Tuesday, Dec. 12. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Tuesday, Dec. 12.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Mid-Atlantic bureau is reachable at 202-641-9660 and 410-837-8315. Send daybook items to MidAtlantic@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Mid Atlantic and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Dec. 12 9:30 AM Montgomery County Council meeting

Location: Montgomery County Council Office Building, 100 Maryland Ave, Rockville, MD

Weblinks: https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/council/

Contacts: Sonya Healy, Montgomery County Council, Sonya.Healy@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 240 777 7926

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Dec. 12 12:00 PM Delaware DNREC Secretary delivers presents – Delaware Natural Resources and Environmental Control Secretary Shawn Garvin and police officers deliver presents as part of ‘Toys for Tots’ campaign

Location: Delaware Seashore State Park, 39415 Inlet Rd, Rehoboth Beach, DE

Weblinks: http://www.dnrec.delaware.gov, https://twitter.com/YourDNREC

Contacts: Joanna Wilson, Delaware DNREC public affairs, Joanna.Wilson@delaware.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Dec. 12 12:00 PM Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Braveboy discusses sentencing – Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy discussing sentencing of neighbourhood rivalry case

Location: County Administration Building, Upper Marlboro, MD

Weblinks: http://www.princegeorgescountymd.gov, https://twitter.com/PrinceGeorgesMD

Contacts: Denise Douglas, Prince George’s County Office of the State’s Attorney, dadouglas@co.pg.md.us, 1 240 623 4642

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Dec. 12 12:15 PM Montgomery County Councilmember Will Jawando discusses Menstrual Products Access and Equity Act

Location: Montgomery County Council Office Building, 100 Maryland Ave, Rockville, MD

Weblinks: https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/council/

Contacts: Sonya Healy, Montgomery County Council, Sonya.Healy@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 240 777 7926

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Dec. 12 3:00 PM Fairfax County Board of Supervisors hosts pre-general assembly delegation work session

Location: Fairfax County Government Center, 12000 Government Center Pkwy, Fairfax, VA

Weblinks: http://www.fairfaxcounty.gov

Contacts: Jessica Love, Fairfax County, Jessica.Love@FairfaxCounty.gov, 1 703 324 2157

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Dec. 12 6:00 PM Delaware Small Business Chamber holds holiday mixer

Location: Dom’s NY Style Pizzeria, 218 W Market St, Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://www.dsbchamber.com/

Contacts: Bob Older, Delaware Small Business Chamber, bob@dsbchamber.com

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Dec. 13 9:00 AM House Dems hold menopause awareness press conference – Democratic Reps. Yvette Clarke, Lisa Blunt Rochester, and Chrissy Houlahan host a press conference with women’s health advocates to create awareness on menopause and highlight the legislation introduced in the House to address the gaps within menopause research space

Weblinks: http://clarke.house.gov, https://twitter.com/RepYvetteClarke

Contacts: Brian Phillips, Office of Rep. Yvette Clarke, brian.phillips@mail.house.gov, 1 202 913 0126

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.