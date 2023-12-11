Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Monday, Dec. 11. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Monday, Dec. 11.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Mid-Atlantic bureau is reachable at 202-641-9660 and 410-837-8315. Send daybook items to MidAtlantic@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Mid Atlantic and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Dec. 11 8:00 AM President Biden’s daily schedule – President Joe Biden receives the Presidential Daily Briefing (10:00 AM EST, closed press), departs the White House South Lawn en route to Joint Base Andrews (10:40 AM EST, open press), departs JBA en route to Philadelphia (11:00 AM EST, out-of-town pool), arrives at Philadelphia International Airport (11:45 AM EST, out-of-town pool), delivers remarks at the announcement event for a grant to the city’s Fire Department (12:30 PM EST, out-of-town pool), participates in a campaign reception (2:30 PM EST, restricted out-of-town pool), departs Philadelphia International Airport (3:40 PM EST, out-of-town pool), departs JBA en route to the White House (4:30 PM EST, out-of-town pool), arrives on the South Lawn (4:40 PM EST), and hosts a Hanukah reception with First Lady Dr Jill Biden in the East Room (7:05 PM EST)

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov/president, https://twitter.com/POTUS

Contacts: White House, 1 202 456 1111

Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates and NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby will gaggle aboard Air Force One en route to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Dec. 11 9:45 AM Howard County Council and the Howard County Board of Education joint meeting

Location: George Howard Building, 3430 Court House Dr, Ellicott City, MD

Weblinks: https://www.howardcountymd.gov/

Contacts: Howard County Council, councilpio@howardcountymd.gov

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Monday, Dec. 11 10:00 AM Montgomery County Council Committee meetings – Montgomery County Council Committee meetings including Transportation and Environment Committee (10:00 AM EST); and Planning, Housing and Parks committee meeting (1:30 PM EST)

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/council/

Contacts: Sonya Healy, Montgomery County Council, Sonya.Healy@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 240 777 7926

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Dec. 11 6:30 PM Dover City Council meeting

Location: City of Dover City Hall, 15 Loockerman Plaza, Dover, DE

Weblinks: http://www.cityofdover.com/, https://twitter.com/CityOfDoverDE

Contacts: Dover City Clerk Office , cityclerk@dover.de.us, 1 302 736 7008

——————–

Monday, Dec. 11 – Wednesday, Dec. 13 Annual Association of Old Crows International Symposium and Convention – 60th annual Association of Old Crows International Symposium and Convention, for electronic warfare and information operations professionals, themed ‘Advancing EMS Superiority Through Strategic Alliances and Partnership’

Location: Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, Fort Washington, MD

Weblinks: https://www.crows.org/mpage/2023HOME, https://twitter.com/AOCrows, #AOC2023

Contacts: Hollann Schwartz, Director of Marketing & Communications, schwartz@crows.org, 1 703 549 1600 x 224

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Dec. 13 9:00 AM House Dems hold menopause awareness press conference – Democratic Reps. Yvette Clarke, Lisa Blunt Rochester, and Chrissy Houlahan host a press conference with women’s health advocates to create awareness on menopause and highlight the legislation introduced in the House to address the gaps within menopause research space

Weblinks: http://clarke.house.gov, https://twitter.com/RepYvetteClarke

Contacts: Brian Phillips, Office of Rep. Yvette Clarke, brian.phillips@mail.house.gov, 1 202 913 0126

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.