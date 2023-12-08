Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Friday, Dec. 08. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Friday, Dec. 08.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Dec. 08 7:45 AM INSA Leadership Breakfast with U.S. Cyber Command commander – Intelligence and National Security Alliance Leadership Breakfast with U.S. Cyber Command Commander and Director Gen. Paul Nakasone

Location: The Westin Arlington, 801 N Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.insaonline.org/, https://twitter.com/INSAlliance

Contacts: Intelligence and National Security Alliance, pr@insaonline.org, 1 703 224 4672

——————–

Friday, Dec. 08 11:30 AM Arlington Chamber of Commerce 99th annual meeting

Location: Sheraton Pentagon City Hotel, 900 S Orme St, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtonchamber.org/events

Contacts: Steven Marku, Arlington Chamber, advocacy@arlingtonchamber.org, 1 703 525 2400

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Dec. 08 6:00 PM Delaware Gov. Carney hosts Woodburn Illuminated – Delaware Governor John Carney and First Lady Tracey Quillen Carney, Biggs Museum of American Art, and First State Heritage Park host Woodburn Illuminated, free holiday event

Location: Woodburn: Governor’s House, 151 Kings Hwy SW, Dover, DE

Weblinks: http://www.delaware.gov, https://twitter.com/delaware_gov

Contacts: Ashley Dawson, State of Delaware, Ashley.Dawson@delaware.gov, 1 302 502 7552

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Dec. 09 10:30 AM Dem Maryland senatorial candidate David Trone holds women’s health roundtable – Democratic Maryland senatorial candidate Rep. David Trone holds roundtable discussion on women’s health. Other speakers include fellow Democrats Reps. Susan Wild and Kathy Manning

Location: USG Conference and Events Center, 9630 Gudelsky Dr, Rockville, MD

Weblinks: http://www.davidtrone.com/, https://twitter.com/davidjtrone

Contacts: David Trone for Congress, press@davidtrone.com

