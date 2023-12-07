Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Thursday, Dec. 07. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Thursday, Dec. 07.

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Dec. 07 9:00 AM Bicameral Dems discuss rail transportation funding for Virginia – Democrats Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, and Reps. Abigail Spanberger, Don Beyer, Gerry Connolly, and Jennifer McClellan hold funding announcement pertaining to the future of rail transportation in Virginia

Location: Long Bridge Aquatics & Fitness Center, 333 Long Bridge Drive, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://warner.senate.gov/public/, https://twitter.com/MarkWarner

Contacts: Valeria Rivadeneira, Office of Sen. Mark Warner, Valeria_Rivadeneira@warner.senate.gov, 1 202 281 5202

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Dec. 07 12:00 PM ACLU of Maryland and black voters discuss voting rights – ACLU of Maryland and black voters from Wicomico County make an announcement related to voting rights in Wicomico County

Location: Downtown Salisbury Visitor Center, 115 S Division St, Salisbury, MD

Weblinks: http://www.aclu-md.org, https://twitter.com/ACLU_MD

Contacts: Meredith Curtis Goode, ACLU Maryland media, media@aclu-md.org, 1 443 310 9946

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Dec. 07 4:00 PM Maryland Judiciary announces winners of the 18th Annual Conflict Resolution Day Bookmark Art Contest

Location: Judicial College of Maryland, 2011 Commerce Park Dr, Annapolis, MD

Weblinks: http://www.courst.state.md.us

Contacts: Terri Charles, Maryland Courts PIO, terri.charles@mdcourts.gov, 1 410 260 1488

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Dec. 07 6:30 PM Wilmington City Council meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.wilmingtonde.gov, https://twitter.com/wilmingtondegov

Contacts: Yesenia Taveras, City of Wilmington, ytaveras@wilmingtonde.gov, 1 302 576 2585

Friday, Dec. 08 11:30 AM Arlington Chamber of Commerce 99th annual meeting

Location: Sheraton Pentagon City Hotel, 900 S Orme St, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtonchamber.org/events

Contacts: Steven Marku, Arlington Chamber, advocacy@arlingtonchamber.org, 1 703 525 2400

