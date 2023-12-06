Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Wednesday, Dec. 06. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Wednesday, Dec. 06.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Mid-Atlantic bureau is reachable at 202-641-9660 and 410-837-8315. Send daybook items to MidAtlantic@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Mid Atlantic and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Dec. 06 9:00 AM Wilmington Police Department hosts Coffee with a Cop event

Location: 627 N Market St, Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://www.wilmingtonde.gov, https://twitter.com/wilmingtondegov

Contacts: City of Wilmington, 1 302 654 5151

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Dec. 06 10:00 AM Dem Rep. Kweisi Mfume hosts check presentation for environment conscious businesses – Democratic Rep. Kweisi Mfume hosts check presentation for the Green and Healthy Homes Initiative (GHHI) and the Gwynns Falls Business and Homeowners Association for their environmentally friendly, community development projects in Baltimore City

Location: The A. Hoen & Co. Lithograph Building, 2101 E Biddle St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: https://mfume.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/RepKweisiMfume

Contacts: , Office of Rep. Kweisi Mfume, MD07press@mail.house.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Dec. 06 10:30 AM Baltimore Mayor Scott holds post-Board of Estimates Meeting – Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott holds a media availability immediately following the Board of Estimates meeting

Location: Baltimore City Hall, 100 Holliday St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.baltimorecity.gov/

Contacts: City of Baltimore, press@baltimorecity.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Dec. 06 10:30 AM Delaware River Basin Commission fourth quarter business meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.state.nj.us/drbc/

Contacts: Kate Schmidt, Delaware River Basin Commission, kate.schmidt@drbc.gov

Register: https://www.nj.gov/drbc/meetings/proposed/notice_RPP_amendments.html

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Dec. 06 5:00 PM Wilmington City Council Fines and Fees Taskforce meeting

Location: Wilmington Public Library, 10 E 10th St, Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://www.wilmingtonde.gov, https://twitter.com/wilmingtondegov

Contacts: Yesenia Taveras, City of Wilmington, ytaveras@wilmingtonde.gov, 1 302 576 2585

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Dec. 06 5:00 PM Maryland Governor Wes Moore and First Lady Dawn Moore host a Holiday Reception

Location: Government House of Maryland, 110 State Cir, Annapolis, MD

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Brittany Marshall, Office of Maryland Governor, Brittany.Marshall2@maryland.gov, 1 443 995 4785

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Dec. 06 6:00 PM Delaware Lt. Gov. Hall-Long discusses early childhood development – Delaware Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long discusses early childhood development and the Delaware Birth to Three program

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://dhss.delaware.gov

Contacts: Laura Matusheski, Delaware Department of Health and Social Services, laura.matusheski@delaware.gov, 1 302 824 3970

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Dec. 06 6:30 PM Montgomery County Committee Against Hate Violence hosts training seminar

Location: Rockville Memorial Library, 21 Maryland Ave, Rockville, MD

Weblinks: http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/index.aspx, https://twitter.com/MontgomeryCoMD

Contacts: Neil Greenberger, Montgomery County, Neil.Greenberger@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 240 205 1915

——————–

Wednesday, Dec. 06 – Saturday, Dec. 09 2023 Council of Graduate Schools meeting – 2023 Council of Graduate Schools 63rd annual meeting

Location: Marriott Marquis Washington, DC, 901 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.cgsnet.org, https://twitter.com/CGSGradEd

Contacts: CGS, general_inquiries@cgs.nche.edu, 1 202 223 3791

——————–

——————–

Friday, Dec. 08 11:30 AM Arlington Chamber of Commerce 99th annual meeting

Location: Sheraton Pentagon City Hotel, 900 S Orme St, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtonchamber.org/events

Contacts: Steven Marku, Arlington Chamber, advocacy@arlingtonchamber.org, 1 703 525 2400

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.