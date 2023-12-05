Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Tuesday, Dec. 05. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Tuesday, Dec. 05.

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Dec. 05 9:00 AM Montgomery County Council meeting

Location: Montgomery County Council Office Building, 100 Maryland Ave, Rockville, MD

Weblinks: https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/council/

Contacts: Sonya Healy, Montgomery County Council, Sonya.Healy@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 240 777 7926

Tuesday, Dec. 05 11:00 AM Maryland Governor Wes Moore attends dedication ceremony for The Children’s Guild new sensory playground

Location: 6802 McClean Blvd, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: https://childrensguild.org/

Contacts: Amy Riemer, Riemer Communications, amy@riemercommunications.com, 1 978 475 4441

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Dec. 05 11:00 AM Baltimore State’s Attorney Bates announces indictments in Carver High School shooting case – Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates announces the indictments of several individuals involved in the triple shooting outside of Carver High School, via press conference

Location: Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office, 120 E Baltimore St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.stattorney.org, https://twitter.com/BaltimoreSAO

Contacts: Rochelle Ritchie, Baltimore City State Attorney communications, RRitchie@stattorney.org, 1 443 984 6078

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Dec. 05 1:30 PM Catholic Diocese of Arlington hosts unveiling for Queen of Apostles School renovation project

Location: Queen of Apostles School, 4409 Sano St, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtondiocese.org/, https://twitter.com/arlingtonchurch

Contacts: Mary Shaffrey, Catholic Diocese of Arlington Media, mary.shaffrey@arlingtondiocese.org, 1 703 841 2517 , 1 571 405 0061

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Dec. 05 7:00 PM Montgomery County residents discuss need for clean energy benefits for low-income families – Sierra Club Maryland and Montgomery County residents urge state legislators and policymakers to increase efforts to combat climate change and ensure that low-income households reap more benefits from clean energy programs

Location: Good Hope Union United Methodist Church, 14680 Good Hope Rd, Silver Spring, MD

Weblinks: http://www.sierraclub.org, https://twitter.com/sierraclub

Contacts: Lesley Paredes, Sierra Club, lesley.paredes-hernandez@sierraclub.org, 1 240 424 0976

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Dec. 06 9:00 AM Wilmington Police Department hosts Coffee with a Cop event

Location: 627 N Market St, Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://www.wilmingtonde.gov, https://twitter.com/wilmingtondegov

Contacts: City of Wilmington, 1 302 654 5151

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Dec. 06 5:00 PM Wilmington City Council Fines and Fees Taskforce meeting

Location: Wilmington Public Library, 10 E 10th St, Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://www.wilmingtonde.gov, https://twitter.com/wilmingtondegov

Contacts: Yesenia Taveras, City of Wilmington, ytaveras@wilmingtonde.gov, 1 302 576 2585

Wednesday, Dec. 06 – Saturday, Dec. 09 2023 Council of Graduate Schools meeting – 2023 Council of Graduate Schools 63rd annual meeting

Location: Marriott Marquis Washington, DC, 901 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.cgsnet.org, https://twitter.com/CGSGradEd

Contacts: CGS, general_inquiries@cgs.nche.edu, 1 202 223 3791

