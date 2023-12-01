Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Friday, Dec. 01. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Friday, Dec. 01.

——————–

Friday, Dec. 01 8:00 AM Second Couple’s daily schedule – Vice President Kamala Harris departs Washington, DC, en route to Ramstein Air Force Base, Germany via Joint Base Andrews (8:00 AM EST, pooled press), arrives at Ramstein for a re-fueling stop (9:25 PM CET, closed press) and departs en route to Dubai (11:25 PM CET, closed press)

Weblinks: https://www.whitehouse.gov/administration/vice-president-harris/, https://twitter.com/VP

Contacts: Office of the Vice President, ovp-press@mail.whitehouse.gov, 1 202 456 1111

——————–

——————–

Friday, Dec. 01 8:30 AM Northern Virginia Transportation Commission hosts annual legislative forum

Location: George Mason University Schar School, 3351 Fairfax Drive Van Metre Hall, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.novatransit.org/

Contacts: Matt Friedman, NVTC, mathewfriedman@novatransit.org, 1 571 457 9516

——————–

Friday, Dec. 01 9:00 AM Montgomery County hosts 3rd annual World AIDS Day Solidarity for Health Equity Breakfast

Location: Silver Spring Civic Building at Veterans Plaza, 1 Veterans Pl, Silver Spring, MD

Weblinks: http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/index.aspx, https://twitter.com/MontgomeryCoMD

Contacts: Emily Brown, Montgomery County, MD, Emily.Brown@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 240 773 1172

——————–

Friday, Dec. 01 10:00 AM Alexandria Health Department hosts community-wide World AIDS Day event

Location: Del Pepper Community Center, 4850 Mark Center Ave, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: http://alexandriava.gov/, https://twitter.com/AlexandriaVAGov

Contacts: City of Alexandria, newsroom@alexandriava.gov, 1 703 746 3969

——————–

Friday, Dec. 01 11:00 AM Maryland Governor Wes Moore appears live on 106.7 The Fan with J.P. Finlay

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Governor of Maryland Media, 1 410 974 2316

——————–

Friday, Dec. 01 11:00 AM Montgomery County Council Committee meetings – Montgomery County Council Committee meetings including joint Government Operations and Fiscal Policy (GO), Public Safety (PS) and Health and Human Services (HHS) Committee (11:00 AM EST), and joint GO and HHS Committee (12:00 PM EST) meetings

Weblinks: https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/council/

Contacts: Sonya Healy, Montgomery County Council, Sonya.Healy@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 240 777 7926

* Link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCj3Lj5xqJk9JeqsQtat-Ybw

——————–

Friday, Dec. 01 4:00 PM University of Delaware honor Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi with 2023 Woman of Power and Purpose award

Location: Mitchell Hall, The Green, Newark, DE

Weblinks: http://www.udel.edu, https://twitter.com/UDelaware

Contacts: Peter Bothum, University of Delaware, pbothum@udel.edu, 1 302 831 1418

——————–

Friday, Dec. 01 6:00 PM City of Newark hosts Winterfest

Location: Academy Street, Newark, DE

Weblinks: http://www.cityofnewarkde.us/, https://twitter.com/CityofNewarkDE

Contacts: Parks & Recreation, City of Newark, parksrec@newark.de.us, 1 302 366 7000

——————–

——————–

Saturday, Dec. 02 11:00 AM Frederick Arts Council hosts Dreamscapes Unveiled exhibition opening show

Location: 1 N Market St, Frederick, MD

Weblinks: https://frederickartscouncil.org/

Contacts: Frederick Arts Council, info@frederickartscouncil.org, 1 301 662 4190

——————–

——————–

Sunday, Dec. 03 6:00 PM St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office hosts 22nd Annual Silent Angel Memorial

Location: Bay District Volunteer Fire Department, 46900 S Shangri-La Dr, Lexington Park, MD

Weblinks: http://www.stmarysmd.com, https://twitter.com/StMarysCoGov

Contacts: Madisyn Absher, St. Mary’s County, Maryland, Madisyn.Absher@stmaryscountymd.gov

——————–

Sunday, Dec. 03 – Wednesday, Dec. 06 Leaning Forward annual conference

Location: Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, 201 Waterfront St, Forest Heights, MD

Weblinks: http://learningforward.org/, https://twitter.com/LearningForward, #LearnFwd23

Contacts: Leaning Forward, office@learningforward.org, 1 800 727 7288

