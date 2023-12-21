Micron Technology, CarMax rise; BlackBerry, Paychex fall, Thursday, 12/21/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday:
Micron Technology Inc., up $6.79 to $85.48.
The chipmaker gave investors an encouraging profit forecast.
BlackBerry Ltd., down 52 cents to $3.58.
The software company gave investors a weak revenue forecast for its current quarter.
Cintas Corp., up $36.29 to $589.95.
The uniform rental company gave investors a strong financial forecast.
CarMax Inc., up $3.87 to $78.55.
The used car dealership chain’s third-quarter earnings beat Wall Street forecasts.
Apogee Enterprises Inc., up $1.59 to $53.38
The glass products company raised its profit forecast for the year.
Carnival Corp., up $1.12 to $19.19.
The cruise line operator reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.
Paychex Inc., down $8.96 to $118.90.
The payroll processor’s fiscal second-quarter revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.
Immunovant Inc., up $2.92 to $39.10.
The biopharmaceutical company gave investors an encouraging update on a potential treatment for an immune system disorder.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.