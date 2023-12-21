Micron Technology, CarMax rise; BlackBerry, Paychex fall, Thursday, 12/21/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday: Micron Technology Inc., up $6.79…

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday:

Micron Technology Inc., up $6.79 to $85.48.

The chipmaker gave investors an encouraging profit forecast.

BlackBerry Ltd., down 52 cents to $3.58.

The software company gave investors a weak revenue forecast for its current quarter.

Cintas Corp., up $36.29 to $589.95.

The uniform rental company gave investors a strong financial forecast.

CarMax Inc., up $3.87 to $78.55.

The used car dealership chain’s third-quarter earnings beat Wall Street forecasts.

Apogee Enterprises Inc., up $1.59 to $53.38

The glass products company raised its profit forecast for the year.

Carnival Corp., up $1.12 to $19.19.

The cruise line operator reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.

Paychex Inc., down $8.96 to $118.90.

The payroll processor’s fiscal second-quarter revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Immunovant Inc., up $2.92 to $39.10.

The biopharmaceutical company gave investors an encouraging update on a potential treatment for an immune system disorder.

