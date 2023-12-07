Methode: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI) on Thursday reported a loss of $55.3 million in its…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI) on Thursday reported a loss of $55.3 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of $1.55 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The maker of electrical components for the auto and computer industries posted revenue of $288 million in the period.

Methode expects full-year earnings in the range of 24 cents to 50 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $1.14 billion to $1.18 billion.

