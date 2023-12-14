Mesabi: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Mesabi Trust (MSB) on Thursday reported earnings of $4.1 million in its…

NEW YORK (AP) — Mesabi Trust (MSB) on Thursday reported earnings of $4.1 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 31 cents.

The iron ore miner posted revenue of $4.9 million in the period.

