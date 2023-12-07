Lululemon: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $248.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of $1.96. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.53 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 16 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.27 per share.

The athletic apparel maker posted revenue of $2.2 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Fourteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.19 billion.

For the current quarter ending in January, Lululemon said it expects revenue in the range of $3.14 billion to $3.17 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.34 to $12.42 per share, with revenue ranging from $9.55 billion to $9.58 billion.

