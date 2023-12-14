Low Magnesium Symptoms: 7 Ways to Spot a Magnesium Deficiency

If you’ve been feeling run down, weak or have been struggling with frequent headaches and muscle twitches, it might be…

If you’ve been feeling run down, weak or have been struggling with frequent headaches and muscle twitches, it might be time to check your magnesium levels. Signs and symptoms of low magnesium may be subtle at first, but a chronic deficiency of this vital nutrient can harm your health.

In this guide, we’ll explore what magnesium is, why you need it, how to get the right amount through your diet and what to do if you find your levels are too low.

What Is Magnesium?

Magnesium is an essential macromineral involved with many processes in the body, including:

— Regulating blood sugar and blood pressure.

— Producing energy.

— Keeping nerves and muscles working in harmony.

— Supporting good immune system function.

— Synthesizing protein.

— Preserving bone and tooth strength.

— Enabling electrical activity in the heart and brain and supporting good heart and brain health.

— Synthesizing DNA.

“Magnesium isn’t just a mineral; it’s a key player in our bodily functions,” explains Courtney Vickery, a dietitian and certified intuitive eating counselor and owner of Vickery Wellness Nutrition and Body Image in Athens, Georgia. “Even a small shortfall can upset the delicate balance of our bodily functions.”

[READ 5 Signs of Nutrient Malabsorption]

Understanding Magnesium Deficiency

Magnesium deficiency is a common issue, affecting millions of people worldwide, notes Romane Guerot, a Paris, France-based registered dietitian, sports nutritionist and lifestyle coach at Foodvisor, an AI-powered personal nutrition coaching app.

Deficiency can lead to a range of health issues, including muscle cramps, fatigue, irregular heartbeat and mood swings. In severe cases, it can contribute to osteoporosis, Type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.

Getting a handle on your magnesium intake can help you avoid these unpleasant — and serious — complications.

[SEE: Signs of a Bad Heart: Don’t Overlook These Cardiac Symptoms.]

What are normal magnesium levels?

Recommended daily magnesium needs vary based on age and gender, but the National Institutes of Health guidelines are:

— Women ages 19 to 30: 310 milligrams.

— Women ages 31 and older: 320 milligrams

— Men ages 19 to 30: 400 milligrams

— Men ages 31 and older: 420 milligrams.

[READ: Vitamins and Minerals: the Essentials for Women.]

What Are the Symptoms of Magnesium Deficiency?

Early symptoms of magnesium are easily overlooked, says Chloë Ward, a functional diagnostic nutrition practitioner and certified integrative nutrition health coach based in Santa Barbara, California. You might be brushing them off as fatigue or stress. Your symptoms, however, will likely increase over time. Ask your doctor for a magnesium level test if you notice the following:

— Nausea, vomiting and loss of appetite.

— Constipation.

— Headaches or migraines.

— Skin and bone issues.

— General weakness.

— Heart palpitations.

— Muscle twitches, numbness in the extremities and leg cramps.

Nausea, vomiting and loss of appetite

Low magnesium levels can lead to nausea and a decrease in appetite, says Amber Core, a registered dietitian at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.

What’s worse: If you’re vomiting regularly or feeling nauseous, you probably won’t have much of an appetite, which can turn into a vicious cycle that prevents you from getting adequate magnesium into your body.

Constipation

Magnesium is involved in digestion in several ways, including helping relax the intestinal walls and pulling water into the bowels to make it easier for you to defecate. But if your magnesium levels are too low, this whole process can slow down.

Constipation often needs a mixture of supplements, such as magnesium, vitamin C and soluble fiber to resolve fully, says Megan Wroe, wellness manager and registered dietitian with Providence St. Jude Medical Center in Southern California.

Headaches or migraines

Because magnesium plays an important role in healthy nerve signaling, levels that are too low can lead to changes in the nervous system that may show up as frequent headaches or migraines.

Skin and bone issues

A magnesium deficiency can weaken your skin and bones.

More specifically, your skin can become “more delicate due to interruptions with cell regeneration,” explains Jennifer W. Cadenhead, research assistant professor in the program in nutrition and executive director of the Laurie M. Tisch Center for Food, Education & Policy at Teachers College, Columbia University, in New York.

Similarly, “breaking bones after fairly soft falls may be one of the first potential signs of low magnesium levels,” she notes.

Over time, a magnesium deficiency can contribute to the development of osteoporosis.

General weakness

Magnesium is critical to the normal function of muscles and is heavily involved in how the body makes protein and energy.

As a result, Core says, “low levels of magnesium can lead to issues related to fatigue and strength, making us feel more tired and weak.”

Heart palpitations

Low magnesium levels can also cause changes in your heartbeat.

“Think of these as gentle nudges from your body alerting you to a possible magnesium deficiency,” Vickery says. “Magnesium deficiency can also manifest as arrhythmias, and it’s important to listen to these signals and take them seriously, just as you would care for a friend who’s feeling unwell.”

Muscle twitches or numbness in the extremities

Magnesium helps muscles and nerves work together in harmony, so if you don’t have enough of this vital nutrient, you may notice some unusual muscle twitches or tingling or numbness in the extremities. Leg cramps, especially at night, can also be a sign that your magnesium levels are too low.

What Causes Magnesium Deficiency?

Ward notes that magnesium deficiencies can be caused by several factors, including:

— Inadequate consumption of magnesium-rich foods.

— Poor nutrient absorption, as can occur with GI conditions such as Crohn’s disease.

— Drinking alcohol or alcoholism.

— Excessive calcium and vitamin D intake.

— Excessive stress.

— High insulin levels.

— Use of certain medications, including diuretics that may be used for high blood pressure, cirrhosis and certain heart and kidney conditions.

— Pregnancy and breastfeeding.

— Chronic diarrhea.

— Genetic factors.

— Age.

How Is Magnesium Deficiency Diagnosed?

Low magnesium levels can be diagnosed with a simple blood test.

The normal blood magnesium level is typically between 1.7 and 2.2 milligrams per deciliter. If your levels fall below this range, it could indicate a deficiency that warrants attention.

Alternative methods include:

— Measuring the amount of magnesium in your urine.

— Testing the amount of magnesium in your red blood cells.

When to see a doctor

If your symptoms become persistent or interfere with your day-to-day life, it’s best to make an appointment with your health care provider for evaluation and guidance.

“If you have a family history of magnesium deficiency or are at increased risk due to medications or health conditions, regular blood tests to check magnesium levels may be advised,” Guerot adds. “Early detection and intervention are key to prevent or manage magnesium deficiency and its associated health problems.”

Can I test for magnesium deficiency at home?

You can test for magnesium deficiencies with an at-home finger prick test kit. You will need to use the enclosed finger stick to collect a small sample of blood that is then sent to a lab for analysis.

How Is Magnesium Deficiency Treated?

Adding more magnesium-rich foods to your diet is a good first step. However, if adjusting your food intake doesn’t boost your magnesium levels, you may need to seek treatment from a health care professional.

Other treatments include:

— Oral supplementation.

— Intravenous supplementation.

Once you start treatment, you should continue checking your magnesium levels to make sure they’re not dipping.

“If they continue to decrease, it is recommended to also seek further testing to see if there are any other underlying issues, like gastrointestinal disorders, that are preventing absorption,” Vickery says.

Foods high in magnesium

Wroe recommends aiming to eat two to three sources of magnesium every day to maintain a healthy intake.

Magnesium-rich foods include:

— Spinach. A cup of cooked spinach contains about 157 milligrams of magnesium.

— Avocado. A medium avocado contains about 58 milligrams of magnesium.

— Beans. A cup of cooked black beans contains about 120 milligrams of magnesium.

— Almonds. An ounce of almonds contains about 80 milligrams of magnesium.

— Edamame. A cup of cooked edamame contains about 100 milligrams of magnesium.

— Tofu. A half-cup of tofu contains about 58 milligrams of magnesium.

Magnesium supplements

There are lots of options out there for magnesium supplements.

“Magnesium citrate, for instance, can help with healthy bowel movements, while magnesium glycinate or taurate are better for relaxation, sleep and leg cramping,” Wroe explains.

Dosage can depend on several factors, such as your health status, dietary habits and your macromineral levels, Ward adds. Magnesium supplements can also have dangerous interactions with some medications. You should talk with your health care provider about the right dose and type of magnesium supplementation for your needs.

How Can Magnesium Deficiency Be Prevented?

Eating a balanced, healthy diet rich in foods that contain magnesium is the best way to prevent a magnesium deficiency.

Keep in mind, too, that your magnesium needs can change over time.

“Magnesium absorption tends to decrease with age, so it’s important for older adults to ensure that they are getting enough magnesium each day,” Core points out.

Magnesium absorption may be lower for individuals with gastrointestinal conditions like Crohn’s disease as well.

“Some conditions may also advise against high levels of magnesium in the diet, such as chronic kidney disease, so always consult a professional before making any dietary changes,” Core advises.

What Are the Complications of Magnesium Deficiency?

Initially, magnesium insufficiency can lead to:

— Imbalances in the bowels.

— Disrupted sleep.

— Possible heart palpitations.

“Given that it’s an important electrolyte, chronic magnesium deficiency can have serious side effects if not addressed,” Wroe says.

These more serious side effects can include:

— Tremors.

— Muscle spasms.

— Heart arrhythmias.

— Delirium.

— Changes in mood or mental health status, including anxiety, depression, anger or irritability.

— Metabolic and endocrine issues.

— Hypoglycemia.

— Electrolyte imbalances.

— Osteoporosis.

— Heart disease.

— Type 2 diabetes.

“If your levels are somewhat low on a lab test, discuss with your doctor how to supplement and reassess to make sure supplementation is working,” Wroe says.

Bottom Line

Pay attention to your body, Vickery advises.

“Just as you might notice your plant’s leaves drooping when it needs water, pay attention to signs like fatigue or muscle cramps, which might suggest your body needs more magnesium,” she says.

Generally, keeping an eye out for symptoms, consuming a balanced diet that’s rich in magnesium and consulting with a health care professional “are key to spotting and addressing low magnesium levels before they lead to more severe health complications,” Ward adds.

More from U.S. News

Best Foods to Eat for Gut Health

Foods to Help Keep Your Bones Healthy

What Are the Best Fruits to Boost Immunity?

Low Magnesium Symptoms: 7 Ways to Spot a Magnesium Deficiency originally appeared on usnews.com