Lovesac: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Lovesac Company (LOVE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.3 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $154 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in January, Lovesac said it expects revenue in the range of $260 million to $270 million.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $1.35 to $1.60 per share, with revenue ranging from $710 million to $720 million.

