Loop Media: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

December 12, 2023, 4:28 PM

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — Loop Media Inc. (LPTV) on Tuesday reported a loss of $9 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Burbank, California-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 14 cents per share.

The multichannel streaming platform posted revenue of $5.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $32 million, or 56 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $31.6 million.

