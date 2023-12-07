Liquidity Services: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) on Thursday reported net income of $6.3 million…

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) on Thursday reported net income of $6.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 26 cents per share.

The surplus equipment company posted revenue of $80 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $21 million, or 65 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $314.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Liquidity Services expects its per-share earnings to range from 12 cents to 19 cents.

