Limoneira: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) — Limoneira Co. (LMNR) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.5 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Santa Paula, California-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The agribusiness company posted revenue of $41.4 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $36.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $9.4 million, or 50 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $179.9 million.

