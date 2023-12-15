Lennar, Scholastic fall; Costco, Steel Dynamics rise, 12/15/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday: Costco Wholesale Corp., up $28.04…

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday:

Costco Wholesale Corp., up $28.04 to $658.82.

The warehouse club operator beat analysts’ fiscal first-quarter earnings forecasts and declared a special $15 dividend.

Lennar Corp., down $5.53 to $149.28.

The homebuilder’s forecast for a measure of profit margins fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Elanco Animal Health Inc., down 1 cent to $13.76.

Investment management company Ancora is reportedly pushing for leadership changes at the animal health care company.

RTX Corp., down $1.58 to $80.28.

The aerospace and defense company said Christopher T. Calio will succeed Gregory J. Hayes as CEO next year.

Steel Dynamics Inc., up $5.39 to $124.52.

The steel producer and metals recycler gave investors an encouraging earnings forecast.

Quanex Building Products Corp., down $3.79 to $30.91.

The housing materials maker said it has a cautious outlook for the first half of 2024 and did not provide a financial forecast.

Scholastic Corp., down $4.82 to $36.66.

The publishing, education and media company’s fiscal second-quarter earnings fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Palantir Technologies Inc., down 1 cent to $18.20.

The data analysis software company announced a one-year continuation of its Vantage contract with the U.S. army.

