Lennar: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Lennar Corp. (LEN) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $1.36 billion. The Miami-based…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Lennar Corp. (LEN) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $1.36 billion.

The Miami-based company said it had net income of $4.82 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $5.17 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.64 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $10.97 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.34 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.94 billion, or $13.73 per share. Revenue was reported as $34.23 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LEN

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.