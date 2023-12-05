Lands’ End: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DODGEVILLE, Wis. (AP) — DODGEVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Lands’ End Inc. (LE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $112.4 million…

DODGEVILLE, Wis. (AP) — DODGEVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Lands’ End Inc. (LE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $112.4 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dodgeville, Wisconsin-based company said it had a loss of $3.52. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 11 cents per share.

The clothing maker posted revenue of $324.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in January, Lands’ End expects its per-share earnings to range from 25 cents to 34 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $490 million to $520 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Lands’ End expects full-year results to range from a loss of 16 cents per share to a loss of 7 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.48 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LE

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.