Lakeland Industries: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE) on Wednesday reported net income of $2.6 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Huntsville, Alabama-based company said it had net income of 34 cents per share.

The safety garments manufacturer posted revenue of $31.7 million in the period.

